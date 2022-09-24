Advanced search
    EQT   SE0012853455

EQT AB (PUBL)

(EQT)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-09-23 am EDT
213.70 SEK   +0.14%
10:12aBuyout firm BPEA weighs $7-$8 billion merger of two portfolio companies - Bloomberg
RE
09/23PG&E, EQT to Join S&P 500, ExlService Joining S&P MidCap 400
DJ
09/19Swedish Delivery Companies Instabox, Budbee Agree EQT, Creades, H&M-Backed Merger
MT
Buyout firm BPEA weighs $7-$8 billion merger of two portfolio companies - Bloomberg

09/24/2022 | 10:12am EDT
(Reuters) - Hong Kong's Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) is exploring a merger of two Hong Kong-based business services firms it owns, Tricor and Vistra, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

BPEA - which Sweden-based private equity fund EQT agreed to buy earlier this year in a deal worth 6.8 billion euros ($7.5 billion) - is working on a merger that could value the two portfolio companies at between $7 billion and $8 billion, the report added.

BPEA has notified Tricor and Vistra's creditors about the merger plan, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Hong Kong-based private equity firm acquired Tricor from buyout group Permira in November last year in a deal valuing the business expansion specialist at $2.76 billion including debt.

Baring Private Equity did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQT AB (PUBL) 0.14% 213.7 Delayed Quote.-56.65%
VISTRA CORP. -2.87% 23.37 Delayed Quote.2.64%
Analyst Recommendations on EQT AB (PUBL)
Financials
Sales 2021 1 461 M 1 421 M 1 421 M
Net income 2021 796 M 774 M 774 M
Net cash 2021 628 M 611 M 611 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 19 441 M 18 902 M 18 902 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales 2022 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 356
Free-Float 37,3%
Technical analysis trends EQT AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 19,53 €
Average target price 32,01 €
Spread / Average Target 63,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Otto Sinding Chief Executive Officer & Managing Partner
Kim Henriksson Chief Financial Officer
Yngve Conni Jonsson Director
Christina Drews Chief Operating Officer
Gordon Robert Halyburton Orr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQT AB (PUBL)-56.65%18 902
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-47.42%21 144
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-28.96%2 453
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-16.90%2 162
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC-56.59%1 926
RATOS AB (PUBL)-33.67%1 147