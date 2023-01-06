Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Essentra plc
  News
  7. Summary
    ESNT   GB00B0744359

ESSENTRA PLC

(ESNT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:30 2023-01-06 am EST
215.50 GBX   -7.91%
03:56aFTSE 100 Rises in Early Trade as Miners Gain; Focus on US Jobs Data
DJ
03:50aStocks higher with eyes on US payrolls data
AN
03:40aEssentra expects annual revenue growth amid market headwinds
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Essentra expects annual revenue growth amid market headwinds

01/06/2023 | 03:40am EST
(Alliance News) - Essentra PLC on Friday said it expects to deliver a "robust" performance in 2022, but headwinds have restrained its growth.

The Milton Keynes, England-based components, packaging and filter producer said it expects adjusted operating profit for the year to remain in line with company expectations.

Essentra noted that its business saw a slower period of economic growth in 2022 as a result of toughening market headwinds, but expects like-for-like revenue to grow by 6.5% against the previous year.

Shares were down 4.9% at 222.50 pence each on Friday morning in London.

Coupled with a strong comparative for its final quarter, it said like-for-like trading day adjusted sales have consequently fallen by 3.0% compared with the year prior.

Looking ahead, Essentra said it was focused on maintaining profit margins.

In August, Essentra had said it swung to a pretax loss of GBP900,000 in the six months that ended on June 30, from a profit of GBP11.1 million a year before.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

