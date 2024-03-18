Eutelsat Group (ISIN: FR0010221234 - Euronext Paris / London Stock Exchange: ETL) (Paris:ETL) (LSE:ETL), announces that StarTV, one of Mexico’s leading DTH operators, has selected the EUTELSAT 117 West B satellite for the deployment of StarFlix, its new video streaming service.

This latest multi-year, multi-transponder capacity agreement will enable StarTV to offer an innovative new streaming and on-demand service to customers with a wide variety of quality content, in complement to its Direct-to-Home service. Available from mid-March, viewers across Mexico, even in rural areas beyond terrestrial connectivity, will be able to enjoy the StarFlix service, with a wide range of programs and movies streamed to their screens via satellite.

The agreement builds on the long-standing relationship between Eutelsat Group and Star TV which already leverages EUTELSAT 117 West A and EUTELSAT 117 West B satellites. Its rapidly growing DTH service offers a diversified portfolio of packages catering for all budgets, with well over 100 TV channels, and almost half a million subscribers.

Monica Aguirre, Deputy CEO of StarTV said: "We are delighted to rely on our partner, Eutelsat to launch this innovative new service for viewers in Mexico. We aim to provide universal access to our innovative OTT via broadcast service, StarFlix, even in regions lacking internet coverage or facing financial constraints. StarTV has grown rapidly in recent years to position itself as one of Mexico’s leading broadcasters, and we are excited to add Starflix to complement our line-up of offers."

Jose Ignacio Gonzalez Nunez, SVP Media Americas, added “We are honoured to extend our relationship with StarTV with the selection of EUTELSAT 117 West B for its major streaming platform in the Mexican market. This latest deal showcases the dynamism to the Mexican broadcast market as well as the ongoing role of satellite in enabling television operators to reach the widest possible audience. We look forward to supporting StarTV as their innovative business and offerings continue to grow.”

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses customers' needs in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group’s unique suite of in-orbit assets and on-ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people from more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

Find out more at www.eutelsat.com

DISCLAIMER

The forward-looking statements included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are based on management’s views and assumptions as of the date of this document. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. For illustrative purposes only, such risks include but are not limited to: risks related to the health crisis; operational risks related to satellite failures or impaired satellite performance, or failure to roll out the deployment plan as planned and within the expected timeframe; risks related to the trend in the satellite telecommunications market resulting from increased competition or technological changes affecting the market; risks related to the international dimension of the Group's customers and activities; risks related to the adoption of international rules on frequency coordination and financial risks related, inter alia, to the financial guarantee granted to the Intergovernmental Organization's closed pension fund, and foreign exchange risk. Eutelsat Communications expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any projections, forecasts or estimates contained in this document to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions, or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. The information contained in this document is not based on historical fact and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts or data mentioned will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Group considers as reasonable.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240318418526/en/