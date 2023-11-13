Stock FGT FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
PDF Report : Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Stock price

Equities

FGT

GB0007816068

Investment Trusts

Market Closed - London Stock Exchange
Other stock markets
 11:35:18 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC 5-day change 1st Jan Change
812.00 GBX -0.25% -0.73% -3.68%
Oct. 05 Finsbury Growth & Income director buys GBP83,000 in shares AN
Oct. 05 Interim dividend FA
Financials

Sales 2022 -105 M -129 M Sales 2023 * - Capitalization 1,726 M 2,117 M
Net income 2022 -119 M -146 M Net income 2023 * - EV / Sales 2022
-16,7x
Net Debt 2022 28.87 M 35.40 M Net cash position 2023 * - 0 EV / Sales 2023 * -
P/E ratio 2022
-15,0x
P/E ratio 2023 *
Employees -
Yield 2022
2,26%
Yield 2023 *
-
Free-Float 95.03%
Chart Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Declares Second Interim Dividend for the Year Ending 30 September 2023, Payable on 10 November 2023 CI
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust matches benchmark in first half AN
Finsbury Growth & Income Posts Positive Return for H1; Records Investment Gains MT
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2023 CI
Interim dividend FA
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust plc Declares First Interim Dividend of the Year Ending 30 September 2023, Payable on 19 May 2023 CI
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust plc Appoints Pars Purewal as A Director CI
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC’s Equity Buyback announced on February 23, 2022, has expired. CI
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 32,088,957 shares, representing 14.99% of its issued share capital, under the authorization approved on January 17, 2023. CI
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days AN
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust's Net Asset Value Drops in FY22 MT
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2022 CI
Press releases Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2023 PR
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares PR
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares PR
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares PR
Quotes and Performance

1 day+0.06%
1 week-0.73%
Current month+1.00%
1 month-0.98%
3 months-7.94%
6 months-9.78%
Current year-3.68%
Highs and lows

1 week
810.25
Extreme 810.2512
836.00
1 month
788.71
Extreme 788.71
836.00
Current year
788.71
Extreme 788.71
923.00
1 year
788.71
Extreme 788.71
923.00
3 years
731.80
Extreme 731.8
933.24
5 years
595.00
Extreme 595
966.00
10 years
464.25
Extreme 464.25
966.00
Managers and Directors - Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Managers TitleAgeSince
Victoria Hale SEC
 Corporate Secretary - -
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Katherine Cornish-Bowden BRD
 Director/Board Member 57 2017
Pars Purewal BRD
 Director/Board Member - Nov. 27
Simon Hayes CHM
 Chairman 53 2015
ETFs positioned on Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
HSBC FTSE 250 UCITS ETF - GBP ETF HSBC FTSE 250 UCITS ETF - GBP
0.58% 49 M€ -4.00% -
XTRACKERS FTSE 250 ETF 1D ETF Xtrackers FTSE 250 ETF 1D
0.58% 32 M€ +0.07% -
ISHARES FTSE 250 UCITS ETF - GBP ETF iShares FTSE 250 UCITS ETF - GBP
0.57% 796 M€ -4.43%
VANGUARD FTSE 250 UCITS ETF ETF Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF
0.57% 1,455 M€ -1.16%
VANGUARD FTSE 250 UCITS ETF - ACC - GBP ETF Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF - Acc - GBP
0.57% 303 M€ -2.69% -
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 812.00 -0.25% 404 538
23-11-10 814.00 -2.51% 309,968
23-11-09 835.00 +0.97% 320,197
23-11-08 827.00 +0.61% 476,504
23-11-07 822.00 +0.49% 350,440

Delayed Quote London Stock Exchange, November 13, 2023 at 11:35 am EST

Company Profile

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company invests principally in the securities of United Kingdom-listed companies with the objective of achieving capital and income growth and providing a total return in excess of that of its benchmark, the financial times stock exchange (FTSE) all-share Index. The Company's investment policy is to invest principally in the securities of companies either listed in the United Kingdom or otherwise incorporated, domiciled, or having significant business operations within the United Kingdom, whilst up to a maximum of 20% of the Company's portfolio. The Company invests approximately 15%, in aggregate, of the value of the gross assets of the Company in other listed closed-ended investment companies. It invests in a range of sectors, which includes consumer discretionary, consumer staples, financials, technology and industrials.
Sector
Investment Trusts
Calendar
2023-12-12 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
8.140
Average target price
-
Spread / Average Target
-100.00%
Consensus

