Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Stock price
Equities
FGT
GB0007816068
Investment Trusts
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|812.00 GBX
|-0.25%
|-0.73%
|-3.68%
|Oct. 05
|Finsbury Growth & Income director buys GBP83,000 in shares
|AN
|Oct. 05
|Interim dividend
|FA
|Sales 2022
|-105 M -129 M
|Sales 2023 *
|-
|Capitalization
|1,726 M 2,117 M
|Net income 2022
|-119 M -146 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-
|EV / Sales 2022
-16,7x
|Net Debt 2022
|28.87 M 35.40 M
|Net cash position 2023 *
|- 0
|EV / Sales 2023 *
|-
|P/E ratio 2022
-15,0x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
|Employees
|-
|Yield 2022
2,26%
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Free-Float
|95.03%
|1 day
|+0.06%
|1 week
|-0.73%
|Current month
|+1.00%
|1 month
|-0.98%
|3 months
|-7.94%
|6 months
|-9.78%
|Current year
|-3.68%
1 week
810.25
836.00
1 month
788.71
836.00
Current year
788.71
923.00
1 year
788.71
923.00
3 years
731.80
933.24
5 years
595.00
966.00
10 years
464.25
966.00
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Victoria Hale SEC
|Corporate Secretary
|-
|-
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
|Director/Board Member
|57
|2017
Pars Purewal BRD
|Director/Board Member
|-
|Nov. 27
Simon Hayes CHM
|Chairman
|53
|2015
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|0.58%
|49 M€
|-4.00%
|-
|0.58%
|32 M€
|+0.07%
|-
|0.57%
|796 M€
|-4.43%
|0.57%
|1,455 M€
|-1.16%
|0.57%
|303 M€
|-2.69%
|-
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|812.00
|-0.25%
|404 538
|23-11-10
|814.00
|-2.51%
|309,968
|23-11-09
|835.00
|+0.97%
|320,197
|23-11-08
|827.00
|+0.61%
|476,504
|23-11-07
|822.00
|+0.49%
|350,440
Delayed Quote London Stock Exchange, November 13, 2023 at 11:35 am ESTMore quotes
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company invests principally in the securities of United Kingdom-listed companies with the objective of achieving capital and income growth and providing a total return in excess of that of its benchmark, the financial times stock exchange (FTSE) all-share Index. The Company's investment policy is to invest principally in the securities of companies either listed in the United Kingdom or otherwise incorporated, domiciled, or having significant business operations within the United Kingdom, whilst up to a maximum of 20% of the Company's portfolio. The Company invests approximately 15%, in aggregate, of the value of the gross assets of the Company in other listed closed-ended investment companies. It invests in a range of sectors, which includes consumer discretionary, consumer staples, financials, technology and industrials.
SectorInvestment Trusts
Calendar
2023-12-12 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
8.140
Average target price
-
Spread / Average Target
-100.00%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-3.68%
|2 006 M $
|-3.87%
|11 742 M $
|+0.11%
|5 573 M $
|-5.79%
|4 024 M $
|+10.55%
|3 612 M $
|+36.89%
|3 517 M $
|-17.74%
|3 114 M $
|+1.69%
|2 614 M $
|-5.35%
|2 492 M $
|+14.55%
|2 414 M $