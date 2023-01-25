Fonix Mobile : Trading Update January 2023

The Board intends to report its interim results for the period ending 31 December 2022 on Monday 13 March 2023.3

Fonix's key business segments of payments and messaging have both grown in the Period and the business retains a growing pipeline of significant client prospects going into H2 FY23, and we will provide more information on these with our interim results.

A second tier 1 media client has recently launched services with Fonix in the Republic of Ireland and the business has a pipeline of other opportunities in the territory.

Total payment volume ("TPV") of mobile payments was £137m (H1 FY22: £138m), as the increase in payments from commercial clients was offset by a 36% decline in charity related TPV that had minimal margin impact.

Fonix continues to generate strong underlying cash flows and intends to pay an increased interim dividend in March 2023, in line with the Company's progressive dividend policy to pay out at least 75% of adjusted earnings per share.

The business has continued to grow comfortably in line with management's expectations.

Fonix Mobile plc, the mobile payments and messaging provider, is pleased to provide an update on trading for the 6 months ended 31 December 2022 (the "Period").

Outlook:

The business and its key commercial sectors continue to demonstrate solid growth and resilience in a challenging economic environment. With high levels of repeating income and client retention, increasing options for growth in international markets, and a number of significant client prospects expecting to launch new services in the coming months, the Board continues to be confident in the growth potential for Fonix going into H2 FY22 and beyond.

Rob Weisz, CEO, commented:

"We are delighted to have continued to deliver on our strategic goals, with a continued trajectory of solid growth in income and profitability even with the temporary slowdown in trade for several weeks following the death of HM the Queen.

Our performance in international markets has been particularly encouraging, demonstrating the business' ability to scale services overseas whilst maintaining existing operational efficiencies and incurring minimal additional overhead.

Our commercial business segments have each grown strongly throughout the period and to date we have been largely unaffected by the downward pressure on consumer spending."

Notes:

All financials based on unaudited figures.