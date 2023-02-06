Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Dynamics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GD   US3695501086

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

(GD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:16:55 2023-02-06 pm EST
231.84 USD   +0.13%
02:01pGeneral Dynamics CEO to speak at Cowen 44th Annual Conference
PR
02/03General Dynamics Elects Richard Clarke to Board of Directors
PR
02/03General Dynamics Elects Richard Clarke to Board of Directors
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Dynamics CEO to speak at Cowen 44th Annual Conference

02/06/2023 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RESTON, Va., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) Chief Executive Officer Phebe Novakovic will speak at the Cowen 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference in Arlington, Virginia, on Wednesday, February 15, at 10:00 a.m. EST

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen131/gd/1657051.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information is available at www.gd.com

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-ceo-to-speak-at-cowen-44th-annual-conference-301739586.html

SOURCE General Dynamics


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
02:01pGeneral Dynamics CEO to speak at Cowen 44th Annual Conference
PR
02/03General Dynamics Elects Richard Clarke to Board of Directors
PR
02/03General Dynamics Elects Richard Clarke to Board of Directors
CI
02/01General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Gets $32.5 Million Delivery Order From U..
MT
02/01General Dynamics Mission Systems Gets $481.6 Million US Army Contract
MT
02/01Insider Sell: General Dynamics
MT
01/30General Dynamics : Gulfstream G700 Amasses 25 Speed Records During World Tour
PU
01/30General Dynamics Unit Gulfstream Aerospace Gets $37 Million Modification to US Air Forc..
MT
01/30General Dynamics Unit Gulfstream Aerospace Gets $87 Million Modification to US Air Forc..
MT
01/27JPMorgan Adjusts General Dynamics' Price Target to $245 From $260, Keeps Overweight Rat..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
More recommendations