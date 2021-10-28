Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Genius Sports Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GENI   GG00BMF1JR16

GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED

(GENI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Second Spectrum and Genius Sports Expand Partnerships with Danish Soccer to Include Live Data Tracking & Analytics

10/28/2021 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Second Spectrum appointed the exclusive Official Tracking Data Provider of Danish Superliga and 1st Division
  • Genius Sports has the non-exclusive official data rights to the Danish Superliga through long-running partnership with the European Leagues
  • Second Spectrum was acquired by Genius Sports in May 2021

The Danish League, the governing body of the premier competitions in Danish soccer, has expanded its partnerships with data technology leaders Second Spectrum (“2S”) and Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) (“Genius Sports”) to deliver cutting-edge data tracking and analytics solutions.

Beginning with the ongoing 2021/22 season, 2S and Genius Sports will install optical tracking systems across the 1st Tier 3F SUPERLIGA. Through advanced computer vision and machine learning capabilities, Danish soccer will be able to identify and provide the precise coordinates of every player and the ball, 25 times a second.

Danish soccer fans will be also be provided with transformative new statistics including a player’s speeds, acceleration, deceleration, shot velocity, pass probability and expected goals. These insights will be made available across multiple platforms including 10 augmented matches per year, combining tracking data, visualizations, augmented reality and customizable graphics to deliver truly immersive fan experiences.

3F SUPERLIGA club coaches and staff will also use the new software to scout and track player performance. 2S’ post-match panoramic and tactical videos will facilitate new levels of analysis alongside specialist fitness software to assist player recovery and prevent injuries.

Exploratory research is being done to secure 2S data tracking in Danish soccer’s second-tier NordicBetLIGA, from the beginning of 2022.

In May 2021, Second Spectrum was acquired by Genius Sports, the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Since 2017, Genius Sports has held the non-exclusive rights to capture, distribute and commercialize official data from the Danish Superliga and 1st Division with its global network of sportsbook partners as part of major agreement with the European Leagues.

“This partnership with Second Spectrum will equip Danish football with proven data tracking and broadcast augmentation solutions,” said Claus Thomsen, CEO of the Danish League. “These solutions will be pivotal to us accessing new levels of data-driven insight to enhance our storytelling for Danish football fans.”

"We are excited to partner with Danish soccer and bring our cutting-edge technology to coaches, players and fans alike," said Rajiv Maheswaran, President of Second Spectrum. "Our tracking, software and augmentation products will transform both performance analysis and fan engagement, bringing next-generation experiences across the ecosystem of Danish soccer."

ENDS

About Genius Sports
Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting, and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations globally, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

About Second Spectrum
Second Spectrum is the world leader in building machines that understand sports. We are the Official Tracking and Analytics Provider of the Premier League and Major League Soccer and the Official Optical Tracking Provider of the NBA. In addition, we partner with elite soccer and basketball clubs, leagues, federations and media organizations around the world, to create tools that help teams save time and discover new insights by making data and video easily accessible and actionable.

We help content distributors automatically create augmented video and interactive, personalised, OTT experiences and we are at the forefront of computer vision, machine learning, big data, augmented reality, and product design. Second Spectrum works with clients around the globe and was acquired by Genius Sports in May 2021.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED
08:04aSecond Spectrum and Genius Sports Expand Partnerships with Danish Soccer to Include Liv..
BU
10/11GENIUS SPORTS : UBS Starts Genius Sports at Neutral with $18 Price Target
MT
10/06GENIUS SPORTS : Signs Supplier Deal With PointsBet
MT
10/06GENIUS SPORTS : and PointsBet Expand Partnership with Official Data, NFL and Fan Engagemen..
BU
10/05GENIUS SPORTS : Signs Deal To Help Boost Philadelphia Eagles' Sports Betting Partnerships
MT
10/05GENIUS SPORTS : to Activate In-Stadia Sports Betting Partnerships with Philadelphia Eagles
BU
10/05Genius Sports Limited Announces New Agreement with Philadelphia Eagles
CI
10/04GENIUS SPORTS : Enters new Partnership with Hard Rock Digital
MT
10/04GENIUS SPORTS : Hard Rock Digital Selects Genius Sports with Wide-Ranging Official Sports ..
BU
10/04Hard Rock Digital Selects Genius Sports with Wide-Ranging Official Sports Data and Fan ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 256 M - -
Net income 2021 -418 M - -
Net cash 2021 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 709 M 3 709 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales 2022 9,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 44,6%
Chart GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Genius Sports Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 17,93 $
Average target price 28,38 $
Spread / Average Target 58,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Adrian Locke Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Charles Fraser Taylor Chief Financial Officer
David R. Levy Chairman
Campbell Stephenson Chief Information Officer
Steven Paul Burton Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENIUS SPORTS LIMITED0.00%3 709
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.65%596 416
NETFLIX, INC.22.60%293 642
PROSUS N.V.-13.99%279 010
AIRBNB, INC.15.19%104 748
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.29%87 518