Greenyard shows record-high results, crossing the € 5bn sales and Adjusted EBITDA increasing 11,5% to € 186,5m

2 / 12 Figure 1 - Key financials Key financials (in €'000 000) AY 23/24 AY 22/23 Difference Sales (reported) 5 135,9 4 690,1 9,5% Sales (like-for-like)⁽¹⁾ 5 072,4 4 575,8 10,9% Adjusted EBITDA 186,5 167,3 11,5% Adjusted EBITDA-margin % 3,6% 3,6% Net result 15,2 9,3 Earnings per share (in €) 0,28 0,16 Net financial debt (excl. lease accounting) -4,0% 266,3 277,3 Leverage 1,87 2,19

Like-for-like sales are the reported sales corrected for the sales of divestitures (Greenyard Fresh UK and Greenyard Fresh France incl. subsidiaries).

Sales. Greenyard sales increased with 10,9% or € 496,6m on a like-for-like basis, from € 4 575,8m to

5 072,4m. The growth is driven by both volume growth of +2,7% and price increases (+7,3%), the latter to cover higher input costs.

Adjusted EBITDA. The Adjusted EBITDA increased with € 19,2m from € 167,3m to € 186,5m which represents a growth of 11,5%. Greenyard was able to successfully increase its operational profitability in absolute terms thanks to high crop yields in Long Fresh, further process efficiency and growth within its unique Integrated Customer Relationships. This evidences the success and resilience of the business model in an economic context marked by inflation, consumer purchasing power reduction and climate change.

Net Result. Greenyard reports a net result that increased by 63% from € 9,3m in the same period last year to € 15,2m thanks to the improved operating result and limited non-recurring costs partly compensated by the gain on the sale of assets in Brazil and UK. The increase of the operational result has been partly offset by higher interest costs.

Net Financial Debt. Net Financial Debt (NFD) was significantly reduced by € 11,0m compared to 31 March 2023, to € 266,3m on 31 March 2024. This translates into a leverage of 1,87x, down from 2,19x on 31 March 2023. This result was achieved thanks to the increased operational result and the successful management of the cash conversion cycle, despite the increase in inventory and the increased investments.

Quote of the CFO:

Nicolas De Clercq, CFO said: "The Company has again shown a strong performance, particularly in these challenging market circumstances. There is an impact of inflation on the inventory levels, however, thanks to the strong working capital management, the net debt decreased. Also, the increased interest rates had an important impact on the financial cost, but thanks to the increased operational result, net profit increased to € 15,2 million. Volume grew further and inflation could be charged through in most cases, which creates a promising platform for further growth of the result and cash flow of the Group."