Greenyard shows record-high results, crossing the € 5bn sales and Adjusted EBITDA increasing 11,5% to € 186,5m

Sint-Katelijne-Waver, Belgium, 23 May 2024

Key highlights

  • Significant increase in net sales (like-for-like): + 10,9% to € 5,1bn, crossing the € 5bn sales mark for the first time in Greenyard's 40-year history;
  • With an 11,5% growth, Adjusted EBITDA increased even faster than net sales, landing at
    • 186,5m, above earlier guidance of € 175-€ 180m;
  • Net result increased by 63% to € 15,2m resulting in an increase of EPS from 16cts to 28cts;
  • Net Financial Debt1 drops by another 4% to € 266,3m, despite the impact of inflation on the value of the inventories and more investments;
  • Leverage of the Group drops below 2,00x to 1,87x;
  • Greenyard's Board of Directors will present to its shareholders at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 20 September 2024 its proposal to increase the dividend by 150% from € 0,10 to
    • 0,25 per share for the full year ended March 2024;
  • Greenyard reiterates its estimates to reach net sales of € 5,4bn and an Adjusted EBITDA of € 200- 210m by full year 2025-2026 (financial year ending in March 2026).
  • Interested parties are invited to listen in on a live webcast today by visiting the following link:https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1672334&tp_key=538e9ddd01. The call will begin promptly at 2.00 p.m. (CET). A replay of the call will be available on Greenyard's Investor Relations webpage in the subsequent days.

Quote of the CEO:

Francis Kint, CEO said: "We are very proud to realise these results in a challenging environment, characterised by a second year of inflation. Greenyard improved both in volume and prices.

The Long Fresh segment (frozen and ambient fruit and vegetable product categories) reached sales just shy of the € 1bn sales mark, whilst further strengthening the operational profitability margin. This is the result of a successful expansion in value-added convenience products, e.g., by adding a line of frozen pure- plant gelato products. In turn, the Fresh segment has continued to expand its business with key ICR customers (ICR stands for Integrated Customer Relationships).

Both segments benefit from the trend of consumers seeking to increase the intake of fruit and vegetables in all its forms, to eat healthier and consume food that is produced in sustainable food chains. The achievements during this fiscal year and our plans to increase margins by focusing even more on our strongest business units, makes us confident to reach the € 200m-€ 210m Adjusted EBITDA level by full year 2025/26."

1 Excluding lease accounting

REGULATED INFORMATION, and INSIDE INFORMATION regarding dividend proposal 23 May 2024, 7.00am

2 / 12

Figure 1 - Key financials

Key financials (in €'000 000)

AY 23/24

AY 22/23

Difference

Sales (reported)

5 135,9

4 690,1

9,5%

Sales (like-for-like)⁽¹⁾

5 072,4

4 575,8

10,9%

Adjusted EBITDA

186,5

167,3

11,5%

Adjusted EBITDA-margin %

3,6%

3,6%

Net result

15,2

9,3

Earnings per share (in €)

0,28

0,16

Net financial debt (excl. lease accounting)

-4,0%

266,3

277,3

Leverage

1,87

2,19

  1. Like-for-likesales are the reported sales corrected for the sales of divestitures (Greenyard Fresh UK and Greenyard Fresh France incl. subsidiaries).

Sales. Greenyard sales increased with 10,9% or € 496,6m on a like-for-like basis, from € 4 575,8m to

  • 5 072,4m. The growth is driven by both volume growth of +2,7% and price increases (+7,3%), the latter to cover higher input costs.

Adjusted EBITDA. The Adjusted EBITDA increased with € 19,2m from € 167,3m to € 186,5m which represents a growth of 11,5%. Greenyard was able to successfully increase its operational profitability in absolute terms thanks to high crop yields in Long Fresh, further process efficiency and growth within its unique Integrated Customer Relationships. This evidences the success and resilience of the business model in an economic context marked by inflation, consumer purchasing power reduction and climate change.

Net Result. Greenyard reports a net result that increased by 63% from € 9,3m in the same period last year to € 15,2m thanks to the improved operating result and limited non-recurring costs partly compensated by the gain on the sale of assets in Brazil and UK. The increase of the operational result has been partly offset by higher interest costs.

Net Financial Debt. Net Financial Debt (NFD) was significantly reduced by € 11,0m compared to 31 March 2023, to € 266,3m on 31 March 2024. This translates into a leverage of 1,87x, down from 2,19x on 31 March 2023. This result was achieved thanks to the increased operational result and the successful management of the cash conversion cycle, despite the increase in inventory and the increased investments.

Quote of the CFO:

Nicolas De Clercq, CFO said: "The Company has again shown a strong performance, particularly in these challenging market circumstances. There is an impact of inflation on the inventory levels, however, thanks to the strong working capital management, the net debt decreased. Also, the increased interest rates had an important impact on the financial cost, but thanks to the increased operational result, net profit increased to € 15,2 million. Volume grew further and inflation could be charged through in most cases, which creates a promising platform for further growth of the result and cash flow of the Group."

REGULATED INFORMATION, and INSIDE INFORMATION regarding dividend proposal - 23 May 2024, 7.00am

3 / 12

Segment review

1. Fresh

Figure 2 - Sales and Adjusted EBITDA evolution

Key segment figures - FRESH

in €'000 000

AY 23/24

AY 22/23

Difference

Sales (reported)

4 143,8

3 814,5

8,6%

Sales (like-for-like)⁽¹⁾

4 080,1

3 700,3

10,3%

Adjusted EBITDA

96,7

95,1

1,7%

Adjusted EBITDA-margin %

2,3%

2,5%

  1. Like-for-likesales are the reported sales corrected for the sales of divestitures (Greenyard Fresh UK and Greenyard Fresh France incl. subsidiaries).

Sales. Like-for-like (LfL) Fresh sales increased by +10,3% YoY or € 379,8m, to € 4 080,1m. Sales within the Integrated Customer Relationships thereby grew from 75% to 79% of Fresh segment sales which provides a stable financial basis in these volatile economic times. The sales growth is mainly explained by price increases amounting to 5,6%, and a positive volume effect of 3,8% driven by extra programs within the ICR customers. Price dynamics in Fresh are not only driven by input cost inflation but also by supply-demand volatility in the different F&V categories caused by elements like weather, geopolitical changes, etc.

Adjusted EBITDA. The Adjusted EBITDA of the Fresh segment is € 1,6m higher than in AY 22/23 particularly thanks to the strong result of the Integrated Customer Relationships. Greenyard's long-term oriented customer relationships were very resilient in the current volatile economic environment and generated volumes and margins that proved to be more robust than the overall market.

2. Long Fresh

Figure 3 - Sales and Adjusted EBITDA evolution

Key segment figures - LONG FRESH

in €'000 000

AY 23/24

AY 22/23

Difference

Sales (reported)

992,2

875,6

13,3%

Sales (like-for-like)

992,2

875,6

13,3%

Adjusted EBITDA

89,2

72,3

23,5%

Adjusted EBITDA-margin %

9,0%

8,3%

Sales. LfL Long Fresh sales increased by +13,3% YoY to € 992,2m, up € 116,6m from € 875,6m. This double- digit sales growth is driven by 14,0% price increases following several waves of price negotiations to compensate higher production input prices. This positive evolution was only slightly offset by a negative volume growth of 1,9% due to temporarily lower stock levels held by customers.

Adjusted EBITDA. In absolute terms, the Adjusted EBITDA grew with € 16,9m. The growth and margin evolution is driven by higher crop yields than last year, mainly thanks to a strong pea season in the UK and thanks to accelerated sales price increases. The margin increases from 8,3% to 9,0%, driven by the production efficiencies and solid product portfolio management.

REGULATED INFORMATION, and INSIDE INFORMATION regarding dividend proposal - 23 May 2024, 7.00am

4 / 12

Adjustments

Figure 4 - Adjustments made for one-off items from operating activities

EBIT - Adjusted EBITDA

AY 23/24

AY 22/23

Fresh

Long

Unallocated

TOTAL

Fresh

Long

Unallocated

TOTAL

Fresh

Fresh

€'000

€'000

€'000

€'000

€'000

€'000

€'000

€'000

EBIT

19 448

54 253

-1 826

71 875

11 609

38 914

-1 815

48 709

Depreciation and amortisation

72 038

34 411

1 422

107 870

67 077

33 239

1 041

101 358

Impairment other

539

-

-

539

-

-

-

-

EBITDA

92 025

88 663

-404

180 284

78 686

72 154

-773

150 067

Reorganisation costs and reversal of

provision for reorganisation costs (-)

1 308

742

770

2 819

4 693

44

319

5 056

Corporate finance related project

costs

139

68

209

416

1

-

362

363

Costs related to legal claims

69

-

20

88

1 412

1 023

25

2 460

Income related to legal claims

-

-243

-

-243

-640

-

-

-640

Result on sale of assets

-1 622

-

-

-1 622

-

-977

-

-977

Other

-

-

-

-

1 424

13

28

1 465

Adjustments

-106

566

998

1 458

6 890

102

735

7 727

Current year EBITDA of divestitures⁽¹⁾

4 755

-

-

4 755

9 505

-

-

9 505

Divestitures (not in IFRS 5 scope)

4 755

-

-

4 755

9 505

-

-

9 505

Adjusted EBITDA

96 674

89 230

594

186 497

95 081

72 256

-38

167 298

  1. Divestitures relate to Greenyard Fresh UK and Greenyard Fresh France incl. subsidiaries.

EBIT amounted to € 71,9m compared to € 48,7m last year. In AY 23/24 adjustments are materially lower than last year, while depreciation and amortization costs increased due to an increase in investments.

As to adjustments, these decreased from € 7,7m last year to € 1,5m this year, with main impacts this year being provisions related to reorganization costs e.g., redundancy and contract termination expenses in Fresh Germany as well as reorganizations within the Long Fresh segment and corporate headquarters. The adjustments of this year also benefited from the positive result on the sale of unutilized land in Brazil and the sale of a building in our UK Fresh subsidiary.

The adjustment for current year's EBITDA of divestitures includes the same entities as last year, Greenyard Fresh UK and Greenyard Fresh France (incl. subsidiaries). For Greenyard Fresh UK, the operational wind-down has been completed and the liquidation has been initiated in March 2024. With regard to Greenyard Fresh France (incl. subsidiaries), next steps were taken in reorganising the local operations.

REGULATED INFORMATION, and INSIDE INFORMATION regarding dividend proposal - 23 May 2024, 7.00am

5 / 12

Finance result

Figure 5 - Finance result

Net finance income/cost (-)

AY 23/24

AY 22/23

€'000

€'000

Interest expense

-56 304

-42 593

Interest income

1 761

232

Foreign exchange gains/losses (-)

5 211

561

Fair value gains/losses (-) on IRS

-613

8 075

Bank and other financial income/cost (-)

-696

-1 678

Other finance result

2 920

7 940

TOTAL

-51 623

-34 422

The interest expenses increased with € 13,7m due to the increased EURIBOR rates, which impacted the non- hedged portion of our credit lines and factoring programs. This effect was amplified by our increased sales (9,5%) which led to higher factoring volumes.

Foreign exchange gains in AY 23/24 are mainly related to Polish Zloty. Note that in AY 22/23, a fair value gain was incurred originating from an interest rate swap contract related to factoring which was not designated as a hedging instrument.

Income taxes and net result

Figure 6 - Income taxes and net result

Consolidated income statement

AY 23/24

AY 22/23

€'000

€'000

Profit/loss (-) before income tax

20 252

14 287

Income tax expense (-)/income

-5 050

-4 999

Profit/loss (-) for the period

15 202

9 289

PROFIT/LOSS (-) FOR THE PERIOD

15 202

9 289

Attributable to:

The shareholders of the Company

13 717

7 822

Non-controlling interests

1 485

1 467

Income tax for AY 23/24 amounts to € 5,1m (AY 22/23: € 5,0m). This implies a consolidated effective tax rate

of 24,94% (AY 22/23: 34,99%). The current tax expenses result from improved profit before tax positions of tax-paying entities within the Group. The deferred tax movement is attributable to timing differences mainly on property, plant & equipment and customer relationships, and to the recognition of previously unrecognized deferred tax assets on unused tax losses and credits.

REGULATED INFORMATION, and INSIDE INFORMATION regarding dividend proposal - 23 May 2024, 7.00am

6 / 12

Financial position

Cash Flow

The cash inflow from operating activities amounted to € 170,9m in AY 23/24, compared to a cash inflow from operating activities of € 163,9m in AY 22/23, or an increase of € 6,9m. This increase is mainly the result of better operational results as discussed above which is offset by a decrease in working capital of € 6,7m in AY 23/24 compared to a decrease of € 33,8m the year before, or a net impact of € 27,0m. Although the inventories increased further in AY 23/24 due to inflation of input costs and trade and other receivables increased due to the sales growth, the working capital further improved thanks to the successful management of the cash conversion cycle.

Maintenance CAPEX was up by € 6,4m as Greenyard deems it of utmost importance to maintain its equipment at the highest standards. In AY 23/24, net interests paid (excl. other financial expenses) have increased by € -14,4m from € -38,4m in AY 22/23 to € -52,8m in AY 23/24 due to increased EURIBOR rates which impacted the non-hedged portion of our credit lines and factoring programs. This effect was amplified by our increased sales (9,5%) which led to higher factoring volumes.

Figure 7 - Free Cash flow

Free cash flow amounted to € 35,4m. After expansion, dividends and treasury shares the free cash flow amounted to € 16,9m.

Consolidated free cash flow

AY 23/24

AY 22/23

€'000

€'000

Operating cash flow before lease payments

179 722

143 657

Lease Payments

-36 796

-32 804

Working Capital

6 744

33 773

Income taxes paid

-15 612

-13 496

Interests paid (incl. other financial expenses)

-54 764

-39 004

Capital expenditures - maintenance

-43 882

-37 434

FREE CASH FLOW

35 411

54 693

Capital expenditures - expansion

-17 924

-19 284

Proceeds from sale of financial and intangible assets and PPE

4 869

2 521

Acquisition of subsidiaries

-

-518

Treasury shares

87

340

Dividend payments

-5 070

-139

FREE CASH FLOW AFTER EXPANSION, DIVIDENDS AND TREASURY SHARES

16 855

38 131

In the capital allocation of the Company, € 17,9m was used for expansion and € 5,1m was paid out as dividend. The expansion CAPEX in AY 23/24 in Fresh mainly relates to the further roll-out of the new ERP, new trailers/trucks (including electric trucks) as well as new citrus and mango lines. In Long Fresh, the investments mainly concern a new sauce unit and cauliflower cheese line as well as replacement and automation investments in production facilities.

Outlook statement

Based on the current expectations and assumptions for the coming years, taking note of the current and prospective very uncertain macro-economic circumstances, Greenyard confirms its outlook for sales of € 5 400m and an Adjusted EBITDA between € 200m and € 210m by March 2026.

REGULATED INFORMATION, and INSIDE INFORMATION regarding dividend proposal - 23 May 2024, 7.00am

7 / 12

Subsequent events

Greenyard acquired 100% of the shares of the Belgian company Crème de la Crème in April 2024. Crème de la Crème is a food tech expert that develops, manufactures, and sells ice (gelato) products and frozen desserts, with a clear focus on the pure-plant category. The acquisition is an immediate catalyst for Greenyard in transforming the total frozen snack category, with the clear goal of letting consumers enjoy indulgent and pleasurable pure-plant food experiences and follows the successful acquisition of Italian pure- plant ice Gigi in the spring of 2023. It fits in Greenyard's strategy to create a full range of healthy, pure-plant products for any moment of the day.

There are no other major events after the balance sheet date which have a major impact on the further evolution of the Group.

Change in consolidation perimeter

No major changes occurred in the consolidation scope during AY 23/24.

Statement statutory auditor

The statutory auditor, KPMG Bedrijfsrevisoren - Réviseurs d'Entreprises, represented by Filip De Bock, has confirmed that the audit procedures, which have been substantially completed, have not revealed any material misstatement in the accounting information included in the Company's annual announcement.

REGULATED INFORMATION, and INSIDE INFORMATION regarding dividend proposal - 23 May 2024, 7.00am

8 / 12

APPENDIX 1: Consolidated income statement

Consolidated income statement

Note

AY 23/24

AY 22/23

€'000

€'000

Sales

5.1.

5 135 949

4 690 110

Cost of sales

5.2.

-4 804 427

-4 395 409

Gross profit/loss (-)

331 521

294 701

Selling, marketing and distribution expenses

5.2.

-103 760

-100 108

General and administrative expenses

5.2.

-168 630

-162 290

Other operating income/expense (-)

5.4.

12 352

15 963

Share of profit/loss (-) of equity accounted investments

6.5.

391

443

EBIT

71 875

48 709

Interest expense

5.5.

-56 304

-42 593

Interest income

5.5.

1 761

232

Other finance result

5.5.

2 920

7 940

Net finance income/cost (-)

-51 623

-34 422

Profit/loss (-) before income tax

20 252

14 287

Income tax expense (-)/income

5.6.

-5 050

-4 999

Profit/loss (-) for the period

15 202

9 289

PROFIT/LOSS (-) FOR THE PERIOD

15 202

9 289

Attributable to:

The shareholders of the Company

13 717

7 822

Non-controlling interests

1 485

1 467

REGULATED INFORMATION, and INSIDE INFORMATION regarding dividend proposal - 23 May 2024, 7.00am

9 / 12

APPENDIX 2: Consolidated statement of financial position

Assets

Note

31 March 2024

31 March 2023

€'000

€'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

1 214 558

1 239 001

Property, plant & equipment

6.1.

309 264

320 423

Goodwill

6.2.

477 504

477 504

Intangible assets

6.3.

172 261

177 299

Right-of-use assets

6.4.

210 004

205 049

Investments accounted for using equity method

6.5.

9 107

8 650

Other financial assets

6.6.

7 294

16 852

Deferred tax assets

6.7.

27 393

31 554

Trade and other receivables

6.9.

1 730

1 670

CURRENT ASSETS

761 502

734 205

Inventories

6.8.

406 070

375 382

Trade and other receivables

6.9.

269 076

239 012

Other financial assets

6.6.

288

455

Cash and cash equivalents

6.10.

84 359

119 357

Assets classified as held for sale

1 709

-

TOTAL ASSETS

1 976 060

1 973 206

Equity and liabilities

Note

31 March 2024

31 March 2023

€'000

€'000

EQUITY

489 572

486 037

Issued capital

6.12.

337 692

337 692

Share premiums

6.12.

317 882

317 882

Consolidated reserves

-181 552

-182 624

Cumulative translation adjustments

-1 680

-2 764

Non-controlling interests

17 230

15 850

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

539 152

615 839

Employee benefit liabilities

6.14.

13 799

13 735

Provisions

6.15.

9 453

9 117

Interest-bearing loans

6.16.

295 766

351 534

Lease liabilities

6.4.

195 384

200 810

Other financial liabilities

6.6.

2 120

-

Trade and other payables

6.17.

1 508

3 142

Deferred tax liabilities

6.7.

21 122

37 501

CURRENT LIABILITIES

947 336

871 330

Provisions

6.15.

4 121

3 796

Interest-bearing loans

6.16.

36 329

29 922

Lease liabilities

6.4.

31 086

30 445

Other financial liabilities

6.6.

706

1 278

Trade and other payables

6.17.

875 094

805 889

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

1 976 060

1 973 206

REGULATED INFORMATION, and INSIDE INFORMATION regarding dividend proposal - 23 May 2024, 7.00am

10 / 12

APPENDIX 3: Consolidated statement of cash flows

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Note

AY 23/24

AY 22/23

€'000

€'000

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND BANK OVERDRAFTS, OPENING BALANCE

119 356

98 026

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (A)

170 853

163 934

EBIT

71 875

48 709

Income taxes paid

-15 612

-13 496

Adjustments

107 847

94 948

Amortisation of intangible assets

6.3.

22 190

20 516

Depreciation of property, plant & equipment and right-of-use assets

6.1., 6.4.

86 185

80 841

Write-off on stock/trade receivables

1 142

381

Increase/decrease (-) in provisions and employee benefit liabilities

6.14., 6.15.

631

-5 928

Gain (-)/loss on disposal of property, plant & equipment

-2 318

-1 245

Share based payments and other

6.13.

409

826

Share of profit/loss (-) of equity accounted investments

6.5.

-391

-443

Increase (-) /decrease in working capital

6 744

33 773

Increase (-)/decrease in inventories

6.8.

-26 590

-37 347

Increase (-)/decrease in trade and other receivables

6.9.

-37 607

2 274

Increase/decrease (-) in trade and other payables

6.17.

70 941

68 847

CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (B)

-57 455

-54 197

Acquisitions (-)

-62 324

-56 719

Acquisition of intangible assets and property, plant & equipment

6.1., 6.3.

-61 806

-56 719

Acquisition of subsidiaries

7.1.

-518

-

Disposals

4 869

2 521

Disposal of intangible assets and property, plant & equipment

6.1., 6.3.

4 869

2 521

CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (C)

-155 880

-88 064

Dividend payment

-5 070

-139

Acquisition/sale treasury shares

87

340

Proceeds from borrowings, net of transaction costs

6.16.

154 000

479 112

Repayment of borrowings

6.16.

-213 337

-495 570

Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities

6.4.

-36 796

-32 804

Net interests paid

-52 790

-38 353

Other financial expenses

-1 974

-650

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (A+B+C)

-42 482

21 673

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations

-1 000

-343

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND BANK OVERDRAFTS, CLOSING BALANCE

75 874

119 356

Of which:

Cash and cash equivalents

6.10.

84 359

119 357

Bank overdrafts

6.10.

8 485

1

REGULATED INFORMATION, and INSIDE INFORMATION regarding dividend proposal - 23 May 2024, 7.00am

Attachments

Disclaimer

Greenyard NV published this content on 23 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2024 05:02:06 UTC.