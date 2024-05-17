Groupe CRIT specializes in temporary work services. The group also provides airport assistance. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - temporary work services (81.2%): intended for industry, services and building and civil engineering works. At the end of 2023, the group had a network of 630 branches located primarily in France (452); - airport assistance (15.2%): assistance for aircraft (towing, luggage loading and unloading, fuel and other supplies, etc.), for passengers (registration, security, and luggage handling), and for traffic (flight plan establishment, load control, etc.); - other (3.6%): primarily engineering and research services (mainly in the automotive and aeronautics sectors) and industrial maintenance consulting. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (73.2%), the United States (10%), Spain and Portugal (5.4%), Switzerland (5.4%), the United Kingdom (2.5%), Africa (2.5%), and other (1%).

Sector Employment Services