Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build the new 5-star Hotel Ikos Porto Petro in Mallorca

SANJOSE will build the new 5-star Hotel Ikos Porto Petro in Mallorca

27/04/2022

Ikos Porto Petro has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the contract for the construction of more than 30,000 metres of built surface for the expansion, refurbishment, and finishing works for the upgrading and updating of an existing tourist establishment that will become the new 5-star Hotel Ikos Porto Petro in Mallorca. The extension works include the construction of 4 new villas, a new gymnasium, new swimming pools, etc.

The new hotel, with approximately 100,000 square metres of built surface on the seafront in the Bay of Porto Petro and enjoying incredible sea views, will have a Mediterranean style design, typical of the Ikos brand, but adapted to the characteristics of the island of Mallorca.