  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSJ   ES0180918015

GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.

(GSJ)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  04/26 11:38:00 am EDT
4.150 EUR   -1.19%
03:25aGRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE S A : SANJOSE will build the new 5-star Hotel Ikos Porto Petro in Mallorca
PU
04/21GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE S A : SANJOSE will build the Terrazas del Juncal Residential Development in Alcobendas, Madrid
PU
04/19GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE S A : SANJOSE will demolish the 4-star Hotel Mar i Pins in Mallorca
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build the new 5-star Hotel Ikos Porto Petro in Mallorca

04/27/2022 | 03:25am EDT
SANJOSE will build the new 5-star Hotel Ikos Porto Petro in Mallorca
27/04/2022


Ikos Porto Petro has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the contract for the construction of more than 30,000 metres of built surface for the expansion, refurbishment, and finishing works for the upgrading and updating of an existing tourist establishment that will become the new 5-star Hotel Ikos Porto Petro in Mallorca. The extension works include the construction of 4 new villas, a new gymnasium, new swimming pools, etc.

The new hotel, with approximately 100,000 square metres of built surface on the seafront in the Bay of Porto Petro and enjoying incredible sea views, will have a Mediterranean style design, typical of the Ikos brand, but adapted to the characteristics of the island of Mallorca.



Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 07:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 995 M 1 060 M 1 060 M
Net income 2022 25,0 M 26,6 M 26,6 M
Net cash 2022 226 M 241 M 241 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 2,41%
Capitalization 270 M 288 M 288 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 3 625
Free-Float 33,2%
Chart GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,15 €
Average target price 9,65 €
Spread / Average Target 133%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Luis González Rodríguez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacinto Valentin Rey González Executive Chairman
Altina de Fátima Sebastián González Independent Director
Ramón Barral Andrade Independent Director
José Manuel Otero Novas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.-15.31%288
VINCI-0.12%56 586
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED17.00%36 253
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-10.32%30 347
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED14.85%22 514
FERROVIAL, S.A.-10.16%18 976