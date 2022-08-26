HAL Trust : Report on the first halfyear 2022

First half year net loss of € 161 million (2021: net income € 597 million). Net asset value decreases by € 56 million.

Net income of HAL Holding N.V. for the first six months of 2022 amounted to a loss of € 161 million (€ 1.86 per share) compared to a profit of € 597 million (€ 6.88 per share) for the same period last year, a decrease of € 758 million.

This decrease is primarily due to exceptional losses at Vopak and a goodwill impairment relating to the Pro Gamers Group (total effect for HAL of € 374 million), as wel as the profit contribution of GrandVision (sold in July 2021) during the first half of 2021(effect € 355 million).

The net asset value based on the market value of the ownership interests in quoted companies and the liquid portfolio and on the book value of the unquoted companies, decreased by € 56 million during the first six months of 2022. After taking into account the cash portion of the 2021 dividend (€ 247 million) and the sale of treasury shares (€ 3 million), the net asset value amounted to € 12,811 million (€ 144.60 per share) on June 30, 2022, compared to € 13,111 million (€ 151.22 per share) on December 31, 2021.

During the period from June 30, 2022, through August 19, 2022, the value of the ownership interests in quoted companies and the liquid portfolio increased by approximately € 20 million (€ 0.23 per share).

The information in this report has not been audited nor reviewed by an external auditor.

Quoted minority interests

At the end of June, the stock market value of HAL's interests in quoted minority interests (Koninklijke Vopak N.V., Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster N.V., Safilo Group S.p.A. and SBM Offshore N.V.) amounted to € 4.5 billion compared to € 4.3 billion at the end of 2021. During the first half year, Boskalis shares were acquired for an amount of € 0.3 billion. The net income from quoted minority interests amounted to a loss of € 26 million (2021: profit of € 97 million) and include exceptional losses at Vopak (HAL share € 223 million). The income from the other quoted minority interests increased.

Unquoted companies

Revenues from the unquoted subsidiaries for the first half year amounted to € 2,826 million (2021: € 2,335 million). representing an increase of 21%. Excluding the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and changes in currency exchange rates, revenues from the unquoted companies increased by 8%, primarily due to higher revenues of Broadview Holding, Timber and Building Supplies Holland and Van Wijnen. The operating income of the unquoted companies (income before interest, exceptional and non-recurring items, taxes and amortization of intangible assets but including amortization of software)