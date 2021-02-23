China stocks drop; Hang Seng slumps 2% on report of stamp duty hike

* SSEC -1.6%, CSI300 -2.1%, HSI -1.9%
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.6%, Shanghai->HK
daily
quota used -5%
* FTSE China A50 -2.7%
SHANGHAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - China shares dropped on
Wednesday, with investors selling consumer and healthcare
stocks, as concerns over policy tightening continued to weigh on
sectors with lofty valuations.
** Hong Kong shares slumped as well on a media report that the
government will increase stamp duty to 0.13% from 0.1% for stock
trading. The tax hike was officially announced by Finance
Secretary Paul Chan after the morning session.
** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was
down 1.55% at 3,579.95 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index
dropped 2.05%.
** Leading the losses, the consumer staples sector
slumped 4.1% while the healthcare sub-index dropped
3.17%.
** "Those sectors gained too much in previous sessions, and
valuations are still near record highs," said Zhang Qi, analyst
with Haitong Securities, referring to the market slump on
Wednesday.
** Markets could see a sharper rotation from the current
position in consumer shares, some fund managers have even
stopped new subscription into funds heavily invested in liquor
shares, which are in lofty valuations, Zhang added.
** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 1.54%, the
start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by
2.57% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was
down 1.1%.
** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 2.27% to
11,639.3, while the Hang Seng Index was down 1.92% at
30,045.95. Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
fell as much as 8% after the report.
** "The market had been underselling pressure, especially
selling of those tech shares, high valuation shares. The news
regarding the stamp duty just sped up the selling," said Steven
Leung, executive director and institutional sales at UOB Kay
Hian in Hong Kong.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was firmer by 0.24% while Japan's Nikkei index
was down 0.90%.
(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)