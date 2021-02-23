Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(388)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China stocks drop; Hang Seng slumps 2% on report of stamp duty hike

02/23/2021 | 11:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* SSEC -1.6%, CSI300 -2.1%, HSI -1.9%

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.6%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used -5%

* FTSE China A50 -2.7%

SHANGHAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - China shares dropped on Wednesday, with investors selling consumer and healthcare stocks, as concerns over policy tightening continued to weigh on sectors with lofty valuations. ** Hong Kong shares slumped as well on a media report that the government will increase stamp duty to 0.13% from 0.1% for stock trading. The tax hike was officially announced by Finance Secretary Paul Chan after the morning session. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.55% at 3,579.95 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index dropped 2.05%. ** Leading the losses, the consumer staples sector slumped 4.1% while the healthcare sub-index dropped 3.17%. ** "Those sectors gained too much in previous sessions, and valuations are still near record highs," said Zhang Qi, analyst with Haitong Securities, referring to the market slump on Wednesday. ** Markets could see a sharper rotation from the current position in consumer shares, some fund managers have even stopped new subscription into funds heavily invested in liquor shares, which are in lofty valuations, Zhang added. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 1.54%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 2.57% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 1.1%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 2.27% to 11,639.3, while the Hang Seng Index was down 1.92% at 30,045.95. Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd fell as much as 8% after the report. ** "The market had been underselling pressure, especially selling of those tech shares, high valuation shares. The news regarding the stamp duty just sped up the selling," said Steven Leung, executive director and institutional sales at UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.24% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.90%.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD. -0.49% 12.14 End-of-day quote.-5.60%
HANG SENG 1.26% 30703.23 Real-time Quote.12.75%
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED -0.80% 558 End-of-day quote.31.29%
NIKKEI 225 0.46% 30156.03 Real-time Quote.9.38%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -2.83% 4817.63 Delayed Quote.7.77%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -3.02% 4887.1 Delayed Quote.7.89%
SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARE INDEX -0.85% 2507.304 Real-time Quote.2.86%
All news about HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
02/23China stocks drop; Hang Seng slumps 2% on report of stamp duty hike
RE
02/23HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : exchange operator 2020 profit soars on higher..
RE
02/23HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : HKEX's 2020 Net Profit Rose 23% on China-Driv..
DJ
02/23HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : exchange operator reports 23% rise in 2020 pr..
RE
02/23HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2020 Final Results, Dividend and Closure of R..
PU
02/23HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : HKEx shares slump after media report on stamp..
RE
02/18Rise in trading volumes boosts earnings outlook for Asian stock exchanges
RE
02/16HANG SENG : Hong Kong's Financial Hub Status Remains Firm Despite Pandemic, Offi..
MT
02/16HANG SENG : Hong Kong Bourse Operator's Interim CEO Sees Robust IPO Market in 20..
MT
02/10HKEX's new CEO seen focusing on product expansion, diversifying revenue
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18 871 M 2 434 M 2 434 M
Net income 2020 11 673 M 1 506 M 1 506 M
Net cash 2020 116 B 14 986 M 14 986 M
P/E ratio 2020 62,6x
Yield 2020 1,43%
Capitalization 706 B 91 008 M 91 015 M
EV / Sales 2020 31,2x
EV / Sales 2021 25,7x
Nbr of Employees 2 182
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 482,92 HKD
Last Close Price 558,00 HKD
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target -13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chi Kin Tai Co-President, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Romnesh Lamba Co-President
Vanessa Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
Chung Kwong Leung Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED31.29%91 739
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC6.99%71 910
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-3.36%62 754
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-1.94%30 423
NASDAQ6.69%23 231
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-10.71%20 824
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ