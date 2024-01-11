Official HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC. press release

Ranked 32 out of 100 as a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award Winner

Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) has been named a “Best Place to Work” by Glassdoor, one of the world's largest and most influential communities for workplace conversations. Huron secured the 32nd position out of 100 on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work US Large list, including a 4.5 rating.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Glassdoor and deeply moved by the overwhelmingly positive sentiment shared by our employees. At Huron, we believe that our people are at the center of our success, and we are committed to creating a workplace where our talented and diverse team can thrive both personally and professionally," said Kristen Bruner, Chief Human Resources Officer of Huron. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team, our purpose-driven culture, and the collaborative ethos that defines our culture. We will continue to invest in our people, providing opportunities for growth, learning, belonging, and fulfillment where every individual feels understood, cared for, and valued as a person."

The Best Places to Work award is a powerful indicator of the employee experience within an organization as it is based on authentic employee feedback shared anonymously on Glassdoor throughout the year.

Employees’ Choice Award winners for the Best Places to Work 2024 are determined using Glassdoor’s proprietary awards algorithm. Each employer’s rating is determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between Oct. 18, 2022 and Oct. 16, 2023. During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the large list must receive at least 75 ratings for each of the nine workplace attributes, including overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend, and six-month business outlook. The complete awards methodology can be found here.

ABOUT HURON

Huron is a global professional services firm that collaborates with clients to put possible into practice by creating sound strategies, optimizing operations, accelerating digital transformation, and empowering businesses and their people to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, we create sustainable results for the organizations we serve. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.

