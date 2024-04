Hydrogenpro ASA is a Norway-based company that operates in electrolysis industry, with primary focus on hydrogen and renewable energy business areas. The Company is a designer and supplier of alkaline electrolyser technology plants and solutions. In addition, Hydrogenpro designs and supplies hydrogen production plants in cooperation with global partners and suppliers, all ISO 9001, ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certified. Its core product is the alkaline high-pressure electrolyser. The acquisition of Advanced Surface Plating ApS in Denmark enabled Hydrogenpro to adjust a new plating technology. The Company generates customer contracts from two principal sources: Equipment and projects and R&D, FEED-studies, service and aftermarket. The equipment and projects sales are generated from both standard and customised electrolysers and gass seperators.