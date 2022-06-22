Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Iberdrola, S.A.
  News
  Summary
2022-06-22
9.469 EUR   -2.76%
10:35aIBERDROLA S A : sends all its energy to the Spanish Women's National Football Team ahead of the European Championship
PU
10:06aIberdrola donates Augusto Ferrer-Dalmau's painting 'El Regreso' to the Centro Superior de Estudios de la Defensa Nacional
AQ
10:06aScottishpower and inobat enter strategic partnership
AQ
Iberdrola S A : sends all its energy to the Spanish Women's National Football Team ahead of the European Championship

06/22/2022 | 10:35am EDT
22/06/2022
Iberdrola sends all its energy to the Spanish Women's National Football Team ahead of the European Championship

Ignacio Sánchez Galán, Chairman of Iberdrola, with the Spanish women's national football team

  • The chairman of Iberdrola, accompanied by the ambassador of the United Kingdom, received the national coach and the sportswomen who will represent Spain at the European Championship and who are already a benchmark for football in our country

The Chairman of Iberdrola, Ignacio Galán, accompanied by the Ambassador of the United Kingdom, Hugh Elliott, has welcomed to the company's facilities in Madrid the players who have been called up for the preliminary training camp to represent Spain at Euro 2022, to whom he has conveyed all his support and drive for this important competition that will kick off on 6 July.

At the meeting - held under the slogan Estamos con vosotras, a Inglaterra a cumplir un sueño! - to which they were accompanied by the national coach, Jorge Vilda, and his technical team, Galán encouraged the members of the national team to overcome all challenges through the values they share with Iberdrola: teamwork, perseverance, sacrifice and the will to excel.

Galan reminded the players of the important role they play in the construction of an egalitarian society, already consolidated as sporting references for many young women and girls, for whom they are an admirable mirror in which to look at themselves, and expressed his conviction that the team will provide "some wonderful moments of football" thanks to all the energy, enthusiasm and strength they show.

In line with its commitment to equal opportunities and the empowerment of women, the company supports 32 Spanish federations, including the Royal Spanish Football Federation, with which it has been collaborating since 2016.

Iberdrola is the main sponsor of the National Women's National Team and the First Division of Women's Football - the Primera Iberdrola - as well as the Second Division, Reto Iberdrola. It is also the main sponsor of the Under-19 and Under-17 national teams, as well as of the Copa de La Reina-Iberdrola, among others. 

Iberdrola, a pioneer in promoting sport for women

The promotion of sport by women has become a key lever for Iberdrola and for the promotion of real equality between men and women, one of its core values. In 2016, Iberdrola became the first company to make a firm and global commitment to equality and the empowerment of women through sport.

The company currently supports 32 federations: gymnastics, triathlon, rugby, canoeing, badminton, football, handball, volleyball, hockey, table tennis, athletics, karate, boxing, surfing, ice sports, fencing, underwater activities, bowling, winter sports, weightlifting, judo, Olympic wrestling, mountaineering and climbing, swimming, skating, pelota, rowing, squash, taekwondo, tennis, archery and sailing, which means supporting two out of three federated women in Spain. It also gives its name to 32 leagues, all of them of the highest category, and to another 100 competitions with naming right. o

Reducing the gender gap in sport is a commitment to women's equality through excellence and translates into an important reference point for girls, from their practice of physical activity and sport at all levels of the education system, to show them that the path to federated and high performance sport is also possible for them.

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 14:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
