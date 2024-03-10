IFAD Autos Limited is a Bangladesh-based automobile distributors. The Company imports and sells light, medium and heavy truck chassis, different type of bus chassis, such as AC buses, deluxe buses, tractors and special vehicles like dump trucks, water tankers and prime movers, among others. The Company is imports different models of comp Ashok Leyland's Indian Vehicles as well as imports CKD & Spares from Ashok Leyland and assemble, Body Building locally to promote in Bangladesh. Its heavy and medium vehicles-truck, such as PRIME MOVER 4923TT, PRIME MOVER U-4019IL and PRIME MOVER 3518 Cargo; special application vehicle, such as TS-1616 IL Dump Truck, Taurus 2518 IL Dump Truck, U-2518 Dump Truck, CAPTAIN 2518 Dump Truck, Taurus 2518 BULK CARRER, U-3718 BULK CARRER, and TAURUS-2518 RMC; bus, such as 12M FE, LYNX DIESEL (38 SEAT), and ARTICULATED BUS; light commercial vehicles, such as Dost Strong, Dost Plus, DOST EXPRESS Human Hauler; tractors, such as FT 6037, FT 6050 and FT 6055.