iHeartMedia Celebrated Music's Biggest Stars with the 11th Annual iHeartRadio Music Awards Live on FOX, Hosted by Ludacris

The Event Featured Performances by Ludacris, Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Tate McRae, Latto and more, plus Jennifer Hudson delivered a special musical tribute to the 2024 iHeartRadio Icon Award Recipient Cher

Beyoncé Honored with the 2024 iHeartRadio Innovator Award

The Awards Show Featured Special Appearances by Avril Lavigne, GloRilla, Jared Leto, JoJo Siwa, Katy Perry, Meghan Trainor, Meryl Streep, Niecy Nash-Betts, Peso Pluma, Ravi Patel, Stevie Wonder, T-Pain, Vella Lovell and more

NEW YORK - April 2, 2024 - The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards gathered some of the most iconic artists on Monday, April 1 to celebrate all things music from the last year and the summer ahead. Hosted by Ludacris, the event took place at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, aired live on FOX and was broadcasted on iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app. The awards show featured performances by Ludacris, Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Tate McRae, Latto and more, plus Jennifer Hudson delivered a special musical tribute to the 2024 iHeartRadio Icon Award Recipient Cher.

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards honored Beyoncé with the 2024 iHeartRadio Innovator Award for taking creative risks, successfully transforming her music and influencing pop culture. Cher was presented with the 2024 iHeartRadio Icon Award, honoring her unparalleled contributions to music and pop culture for over seven decades. The iHeartRadio Landmark Award, which recognizes artists' album releases that have inspired and shaped culture over multiple decades, was presented to Rock N Roll Hall of Famer's Green Day release of Dookie and TLC's CrazySexyCool.

In addition, the show featured special appearances from Avril Lavigne, GloRilla, Jared Leto, JoJo Siwa, Katy Perry, Meghan Trainor, Meryl Streep, Niecy Nash-Betts, Peso Pluma, Ravi Patel, Stevie Wonder, T-Pain, Vella Lovell and more.

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards will live on-demand on MVPD VOD/FOX NOW and Hulu until April 22 and Tubi from April 9 -29.

Additional highlights included:

Justin Timberlake opened the show with "Selfish" before getting the crowd on their feet with "No Angels" and giving his *NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass in the front row a high five.

Host Ludacris welcomed the audience and shouted out his mom before recounting his Atlanta radio roots.

Ice Spice, who won Best New Artist (Hip Hop), said hi to SZA during her speech and encouraged up and coming artists to always believe s and "tell the haters to f*** themselves."

Avril Lavigne introduced Green Day, who performed their iconic hits "Bobby Sox" and "Basket Case," and Billie Joe Armstrong shook it out for the crowd, before accepting the iHeartRadio Landmark award.

Tate McRae wowed the crowd with her smash hits "exes" and "Greedy" with choreography alongside her color-coordinated dancers

SZA bowed to T-Pain and Meghan Trainor before accepting her award for Best R&B Artist, among her three other wins, and remarked on how special it felt to have a radio record and be recognized at the awards.

Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson shared a hug on stage during their emotional performance of "Save Me," and Jelly Roll had a powerful message about second chances during his acceptance speech. He also joked that people "always told me I had a face for radio."

Lance Bass and AJ McLean presented Taylor Swift with Artist of the Year. In Taylor's acceptance video she thanked her fans and mentioned her excitement for her upcoming album.

TLC, who received the iHeartRadio Landmark Award, performed crowd-favorites "No Scrubs" and "Waterfalls," Latto surprised the crowd and joined them onstage to close the performance.

Meryl Streep recounted how much she loved Cher as a child and later got to work with her on a movie before presenting the legendary artist with the iHeartRadio Icon Award.

Jennifer Hudson surprised the crowd for a special musical tribute to Cher, this year's Icon Award Recipient. Cher and Jennifer then performed a powerful duet of Cher's hit "Believe."

Stevie Wonder introduced Beyoncé with a brief history of her career as she took the stage to accept the 2024 iHeartRadio Innovator Award. In her acceptance speech, Beyoncé noted Stevie Wonder is the artist she would listen to for the rest of her life and revealed he played harmonica on her cover of "Jolene." She also shouted out several iconic Black artists for paving the way for her.

Jared Leto presented Alternative Artist of the Year to Fall Out Boy.

Ludacris closed out the show performing his hits "All I Do Is Win," "Yeah" and "Move B****."

Category winners were:

Song of the Year:

"Kill Bill" - SZA

(New for 2024) Pop Song of the Year:

"Flowers"- Miley Cyrus

(New for 2024) Pop Artist of the Year:

Taylor Swift

Pop Album of the Year:

GUTS- Olivia Rodrigo

Artist of the Year:

Taylor Swift

Duo/Group of the Year:

OneRepublic

Best Collaboration:

"Calm Down"- Rema & Selena Gomez

Best New Artist (Pop):

Jelly Roll

Country Song of the Year:

"Heart Like A Truck" - Lainey Wilson

Country Artist of the Year:

Morgan Wallen

Country Album of the Year:

One Thing At A Time- Morgan Wallen

Best New Artist (Country):

Jelly Roll

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

"All My Life"- Lil Durk ft. J. Cole

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Drake

Hip-Hop Album of the Year:

Heroes & Villains- Metro Boomin

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop):

Ice Spice

R&B Song of the Year:

"Snooze"- SZA

R&B Artist of the Year:

SZA

R&B Album of the Year:

SOS- SZA

Best African Music Artist:

Burna Boy

Best New Artist (R&B):

Victoria Monét

Alternative Song of the Year:

"One More Time"- blink-182

Alternative Artist of the Year:

Fall Out Boy

Alternative Album of the Year:

The Record- boygenius

Best New Artist (Alt and Rock):

Noah Kahan

Rock Song of the Year:

"Lost" - Linkin Park

Rock Artist of the Year:

Foo Fighters

Rock Album of the Year:

72 Seasons- Metallica

Dance Song of the Year:

"Strangers" - Kenya Grace

Dance Artist of the Year:

Tiësto

Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year:

"Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53"- Shakira and Bizarrap

Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year:

Karol G

Latin Pop/ Urban Album of the Year:

MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO- Karol G

Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban):

Young Miko

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

"Ella Baila Sola" - Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Peso Pluma

Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

Génesis- Peso Pluma

Best New Artist (Regional Mexican):

Peso Pluma

(New for 2024) K-pop Song of the Year:

"Cupid (Twin Version)"- FIFTY FIFTY

(New for 2024) K-pop Artist of the Year:

Jung Kook

(New for 2024) Best New Artist (K-pop):

NewJeans

K-Pop Album of the Year:

5-Star- Stray Kids

Producer of the Year:

Jack Antonoff

Songwriter of the Year:

Ashley Gorley

Tour of the Year:

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

Label of the Year:

Republic Records

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

"Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version)"- Taylor Swift

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

"Seven"- Jung Kook ft. Latto

Best Fan Army presented by Otezla® (apremilast): *Socially Voted Category

BTS Army

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

Gracie Abrams

Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category

Joshua Sowter-Halling - Louis Tomlinson

TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category

"Cruel Summer"- Taylor Swift

(New for 2024) Favorite On Screen: *Socially Voted Category

"j-hope IN THE BOX"

Favorite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category

Taylor Swift

(New for 2024) Favorite Debut Album: *Socially Voted Category

Layover - V

For a full list of categories, visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.

Executive producers for the "iHeartRadio Music Awards" are Joel Gallen, for Tenth Planet; and John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Bart Peters, for iHeartMedia.

Proud partners of this year's event includes Otezla.

