IPA (IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD.) (the “Company” or “IPA”) (NASDAQ: IPA), an artificial intelligence-driven biotherapeutic research and technology company, today announced the development of a Foundation AI Model that represents a significant advancement in life sciences research and development. The Company’s model uniquely combines the strengths of Large Language Models (LLMs) through an advanced stacking technique with BioStrand's patented HYFT Technology. The HYFT's ability to pinpoint unique 'fingerprints' in biological sequences enables the stacked LLMs to apply their vast knowledge base with greater specificity, leading to more accurate predictions and insights. This integration marks a pivotal moment in the utilization of artificial intelligence for complex biological data analysis and drug discovery.

Unveiling the Intricacies of HYFT Technology

Central to the success of BioStrand's Foundation AI Model is its utilization of its patented HYFT technology, a sophisticated framework designed to identify and leverage universal fingerprint™ patterns across the biosphere. These fingerprints act as critical anchor points, encompassing detailed information layers that bridge sequence data to structural data, functional information, bibliographic insights, and beyond, serving as the great connector between disparate realms of knowledge. BioStrand’s platform core is built upon a comprehensive and continuously expanding knowledge graph, mapping 25 billion relationships across 660 million data objects, and linking sequence, structural, and functional data from the entire biosphere to written text such as scientific literature, providing a holistic understanding of the relationships between genes, proteins, and biological pathways.

The seamless integration of HYFTs with stacked LLMs enables the BioStrand AI model to decode the complex language of proteins, unlocking insights crucial for antibody drug development and precision medicine.

Large Language Models (LLM), originally developed for Natural Language Processing (NLP), can also be applied on “the language of proteins” enabling insights into tasks including, but not limited to, protein structure prediction, antibody binding optimization, and protein mutagenesis.

To understand ‘the language of proteins’, it is essential to detect meaningful words and word boundaries. This is where the HYFTs serve as critical enablers. By harnessing HYFT's sophisticated computational capabilities, the previously abstract notion of identifying functional units or "words" in protein sequences is made tangible, allowing for precise mapping and analysis.

The Advanced Foundation AI model employs a distinctive approach known as "LLM stacking" to intelligently combine different LLMs, with the HYFTs linked to specific features found in various LLMs. Using a natural language analogy, this would mean one is able to distinguish the meaning of ‘apple’ based specifically on the context of the word, in other words, is the word “apple” referring to a type of fruit versus ‘Apple’, Silicon Valley pioneer. In a life sciences context, these features, for example, could include identification of critical amino acid residues involved in protein binding or detecting sequence variations associated with disease susceptibility. The sequence diversity harnessed by the HYFTs was discovered during the clustering of Next Generation Sequencing data sourced from IPA’s pipeline subsidiary, Talem Therapeutics, utilizing the HYFT network combined with LLM stacking. Through the incorporation of various features provided by LLM stacking in this study, it was possible to differentiate between binding and non-binding antibodies, even when they shared similar HYFT patterns.

Pioneering a New Frontier in Life Sciences

The concept of "word boundaries" within protein languages offers a groundbreaking approach to unlocking the complexities of protein structure and function, filling a void in the knowledge base of researchers and drug developers alike. By enabling precise identification and manipulation of functional units within proteins, this innovative methodology paves the way for advancements in drug discovery, protein-based therapeutics, and synthetic biology. It promises not only to accelerate the development of targeted treatments with higher efficacy and lower side effects but also to revolutionize protein engineering and design. This approach, leveraging cutting-edge computational models and analysis techniques, stands to significantly reduce research and development timelines and costs .

Advancing Drug Discovery and Precision Medicine - LENSai ™ Integrated Intelligence Technology™

This methodology revolutionizes biotechnology and pharmaceutical research by providing a robust framework for drug discovery, protein engineering, and the development of protein-based therapeutics. The HYFT technology’s application of "word boundaries" is particularly compelling, as it aims to significantly accelerate research and development processes. Through the facilitation of targeted treatments and the innovation of novel therapies, the HYFT technology offers a reduction in development timelines and costs .

By providing a comprehensive understanding of the complex relationships between genes, proteins, and biological pathways, the model paves the way for the development of targeted therapies and personalized treatment strategies.

Reaffirming BioStrand's Leadership in Biotech Innovation

"The development of our Foundation AI Model, powered by our unique 'LLM stacking' approach and patented HYFT technology, marks a significant milestone in the field of biotechnological research," stated Dirk Van Hyfte MD, PhD, Co-Founder and Head of Innovation of BioStrand. "This innovation not only expands the boundaries of current biotech research, but also establishes a new standard for the application of AI in solving complex biological challenges."

“As the global community recognizes the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in the life sciences,” Dr. Hyfte continued, “I am confident that BioStrand's Foundation AI Model will stand at the forefront of innovation and the future of AI-driven solutions in biology and drug discovery.”

A Future of Collaborative Discovery

In alignment with our mission to foster collaboration and innovation within the life sciences community, we are excited to announce that IPA's CEO, Dr. Jennifer Bath, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Artificial Intelligence Based Drug Discovery & Development Virtual Conference today March 7th, 2024. This participation underscores our commitment to leading the conversation on the future of AI-driven solutions in biology and medicine.

Additionally, we are thrilled to announce the participation of Dirk Van Hyfte MD, PhD, Co-Founder and Head of Innovation of BioStrand, alongside our esteemed technology partner, InterSystems, at this year's HIMSS®24 conference in Orlando, Florida. Together, we will be showcasing our latest advancements in the field of healthcare technology through InterSystems’s Innovator Introduction program.

Our presentation will focus on introducing our groundbreaking Universal Foundation AI Model for Multiscale Biological Data Integration.

We invite you to join us for our lightning pitch session, where we will delve into the capabilities and potential impact of our Universal Foundation AI Model. Also, we welcome you to engage in fruitful conversations at InterSystem's booth, #1361 at the HIMSS conference, March 12th-14th, 2024.

