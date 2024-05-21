Ironwood Late-Breaker Oral Presentation at Digestive Disease Week®

Oral presentation on Ironwood's pivotal Phase III clinical trial, STARS, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of once-weekly subcutaneous apraglutide in adult patients with short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF). Presentation delivered by Dr. Francisca Joly, Principal Investigator for the STARS Trial, on May 22, at the 2024 Digestive Disease Week conference in Washington, DC.

Apraglutide is an investigational, next-generation,long-acting synthetic GLP-2 analog being developed for a range of rare gastrointestinal diseases, including for the treatment of adult patients with SBS who are dependent on parenteral support (PS). The effectiveness and safety of Apraglutide have not been established, and Apraglutide is not approved for use in any jurisdiction.