Italgas S p A : Financial Markets Review - February 2023

Extension of January's rally for the Euro Stoxx, which updated its highs from 02/2022 and extended the outperformance vs US equities supported by the improved outlook triggered by macro data, quarterly results and a decrease in energy prices. Core yields were significantly up with resilience of inflation dynamics and strengthened expectations of monetary tightening

EQUITY: Extension of January's rally for Eurozone equities, reflecting the improved outlook induced by further mitigation of energy commodity prices, which frees up disposable income for spending on goods and services, as well as by macro data (composite PMI and Q4 GDP, with upward revision of the related 2023 estimates by the EU Commission) and better than expected company results. The Euro Stoxx advanced by approximately 2%, recovering the levels prior to the conflict in Ukraine, with a moderate outperformance for the FTSE Mib (+3%) due to its high exposure to banks, among the best performers, and

to the rally of Stellantis (+15%) after better than expected results and dividend. On the other hand, the S&P 500 declined by 2.5%, weighed down by the significant appreciation of the dollar as a result of the strengthened expectations of monetary tightening by the FED, but even adjusted for currency dynamics the US benchmark underperformed the Eurozone by around 2 percentage points based on the mentioned mitigation of energy commodities price, as Europe is more dependent than the US on gas and oil procurement from abroad. BONDS: The improved outlook and the time-lag in the transmission of energy commodity prices increase to the rest of

the economy led to an overall resilience of the inflation dynamics, with the US, French and Spanish CPI above the expectations, and a consequent strengthening of monetary tightening expectations. The US and German 10-year yields rose by around 40 bps, with the latter reaching its highest level since 07/2011. Despite the strengthened expectations of monetary tightening, peripheral spreads were markedly down, reflecting the overall improvement in the outlook. Adjusted for the extension from 12/2032 to 05/2033 of the benchmark maturity of the 10y BTP, which implied a discontinuity of +13 bps in the yield, the Italian differential decreases by 17 bps (to 183 bps).