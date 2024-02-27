JCDecaux: included in CDP's A list

JCDecaux reports that it is one of only a small number of companies to have achieved an 'A' rating in the fight against climate change, out of more than 21,000 evaluated in the annual ranking of the non-profit organization CDP.



The Group improved its overall rating from A- to A, and maintained its position among the 17% of companies having achieved the 'Leadership' level in the web & marketing services category, a performance well above the average for this category (C).



This recognition enables us to demonstrate to all our stakeholders our maturity and sense of responsibility in the face of the climate emergency", comments Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Board and co-CEO.



