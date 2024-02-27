JCDecaux: included in CDP's A list
The Group improved its overall rating from A- to A, and maintained its position among the 17% of companies having achieved the 'Leadership' level in the web & marketing services category, a performance well above the average for this category (C).
This recognition enables us to demonstrate to all our stakeholders our maturity and sense of responsibility in the face of the climate emergency", comments Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Board and co-CEO.
