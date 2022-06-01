Jentech Precision Industrial : Announcement of the Company Completed the Amendment Registration of Capital Reduction After the Redemption of the Restricted Stocks to Employees

Statement

1.Date of the competent authority's approval of capital reduction:2022/05/27 2.Date of completion of capitalization change registration:2022/05/27 3.Effect on the financial statements (including any discrepancy between the amount of paid-in capital and the no.of shares outstanding, and the effect on net worth per share): (1)Before the redemption of the restricted stocks to employees: Jentech Corporation's paid-in capital was NT$1,222,652,310, outstanding shares were 122,265,231 shares, and the net book value per share was NT$55.784. (2)After the redemption of the restricted stocks to employees: Jentech Corporation's paid-in capital was NT$1,222,596,310, outstanding shares were 122,259,631 shares, and the net book value per share was NT$55.786. (3)The above net book value per share was based on the 2022Q1 financial statements reviewed by CPA. 4.Plan for expected share replacement operations:N/A 5.Estimated no.of listed common shares after capital reduction and new issue: N/A 6.Estimated no.of listed common shares as a percentage of issued common shares after capital reduction and new issue (No.of common shares after capital reduction/No.of issued common shares):N/A 7.Countermeasures for poor circulation of equity if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares does not reach 60 million shares and the percentage does not reach 25% after capital reduction:N/A 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: The company received the letter of approval for capital reduction from the competent authority on June 1, 2022.