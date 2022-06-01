Log in
    3653   TW0003653002

JENTECH PRECISION INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD

(3653)
Jentech Precision Industrial : Announcement of the Company Completed the Amendment Registration of Capital Reduction After the Redemption of the Restricted Stocks to Employees

06/01/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: JENTECH PRECISION INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/01 Time of announcement 17:01:41
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company Completed the
Amendment Registration of Capital Reduction After the
Redemption of the Restricted Stocks to Employees
Date of events 2022/06/01 To which item it meets paragraph 36
Statement 
1.Date of the competent authority's approval of capital reduction:2022/05/27
2.Date of completion of capitalization change registration:2022/05/27
3.Effect on the financial statements (including any discrepancy between the
amount of paid-in capital and the no.of shares outstanding, and the effect
on net worth per share):
(1)Before the redemption of the restricted stocks to employees:
Jentech Corporation's paid-in capital was NT$1,222,652,310,
outstanding shares were 122,265,231 shares, and the net book value
per share was NT$55.784.
(2)After the redemption of the restricted stocks to employees:
Jentech Corporation's paid-in capital was NT$1,222,596,310,
outstanding shares were 122,259,631 shares, and the net book value
per share was NT$55.786.
(3)The above net book value per share was based on the 2022Q1
financial statements reviewed by CPA.
4.Plan for expected share replacement operations:N/A
5.Estimated no.of listed common shares after capital reduction and new issue:
N/A
6.Estimated no.of listed common shares as a percentage of issued common
shares after capital reduction and new issue (No.of common shares after
capital reduction/No.of issued common shares):N/A
7.Countermeasures for poor circulation of equity if the aforesaid estimated
no.of listed common shares does not reach 60 million shares and the
percentage does not reach 25% after capital reduction:N/A
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The company received the letter of approval for capital reduction
from the competent authority on June 1, 2022.

Disclaimer

Jentech Precision Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 09:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
