John Marshall Bank (“JMB” or the “Bank”), subsidiary of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JMSB), is proud to announce the recent hire of Brittany Wismer as Vice President, Business Development Officer – Fiduciary Banking. In her position, Ms. Wismer will use her 14 years of banking and financial experience to expand the Bank’s Title Company, 1031 Exchange, Property Management, and Professional Services client portfolio.

Ms. Wismer most recently served as a Vice President of Business Development for Forbright Bank (formally Congressional Bank) in Chevy Chase, MD. She brings a history of building new and strengthening existing relationships with businesses, customers, and her team.

“We are very excited for Brittany to be joining the JMB Sales team and for the leadership and experience she brings to the Bank and its fiduciary customers,” stated Sheila Yosufy, EVP, Director of Sales. “Her experience and history of performance highlights the Bank’s ongoing commitment to bring in talented and recognized market leaders.”

Ms. Wismer graduated from Virginia Tech with a Bachelors of Science in Biological Sciences and a Minor in Business and has been involved with finance and business development throughout her career. Along with a dedication to helping businesses, she’s equally committed to the community and serves on the Board of Directors of MVLE, a nonprofit that works to employ and support individuals living with disabilities.

About John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.:

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. John Marshall Bank is a $2.24 billion bank headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, and Tysons, Virginia, as well as Rockville, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. with one loan production office in Arlington, Virginia. The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington D.C. Metro area. JMB offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products and services that rival those of the largest banks along with experienced staff to help achieve customers’ financial goals. Dedicated Relationship Managers serve as direct points-of-contact, providing subject matter expertise in a variety of niche industries including Charter and Private Schools, Government Contractors, Health Services, Nonprofits and Associations, Professional Services, Property Management Companies, and Title Companies. Learn more at www.johnmarshallbank.com.

