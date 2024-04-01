CHICAGO, Apr. 1, 2024 - JLL's Value and Risk Advisory platform announced today that it has hired Daniel Schneider, MAI as an Executive Director within its seniors housing team. Schneider, who is based in Philadelphia, will play a critical role in supporting JLL's clients in making informed decisions and evaluating risk in the growing seniors housing market. In addition, Mr. Schneider will act as the HUD practice leader for seniors housing and oversee all HUD assignments nationally for the Value and Risk Advisory platform.



Prior to joining JLL, Mr. Schneider served as a First Vice President at CBRE, where he successfully executed complex transactions and provided strategic advisory services to clients in the seniors housing sector. He spent much of his career at Valuation & Information Group ("VIG"), with a primary focus on skilled nursing and HUD appraisals. His proven track record and ability to deliver innovative solutions have consistently earned him the trust and respect of his clients in both the middle market and institutional arenas. Mr. Schneider holds a Bachelor of Science from Rutgers University and is a member of various industry organizations, including the Appraisal Institute.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dan to the Value and Risk Advisory platform," said Bryan Lockard, Head of Alternative Real Estate, JLL Value and Risk Advisory. "His deep industry knowledge and track record of delivering strategic insights will further strengthen our capabilities in seniors housing and skilled nursing, which we see as a growing sector for our business."

JLL's Value and Risk Advisory platform recently released its seventh annual Seniors Housing and Care Investor Survey and Trends report, revealing 63% of respondents plan to increase their seniors housing holdings in 2024, up 19 percentage points from 2023. Other notable trends in the report include an increase of private buyers to the sector, occupancy rebounds and a slowdown in inventory growth, which will support the performance of existing properties in the near term.

JLL Value and Risk Advisory is the essential guide to the changing face of real estate values and risk. Our expert value and risk specialists are here to help investors and lenders identify, mitigate and monitor risk, and optimize real estate values across all sectors and geographies.

More than 2,500 experts in over 35 countries analyze $3 trillion of real estate, delivering actionable risk and value insights, so investors and lenders stay ahead in the market. A global community of sector-based specialists, the team delivers tailored client solutions for your real estate and business asset interests, giving an accurate picture of value and risk across any opportunity.

