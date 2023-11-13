Stock KALV KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
PDF Report : KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Stock price

KALV

US4834971032

Pharmaceuticals

Market Closed - Nasdaq
 04:00:00 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
8.070 USD +2.93% -6.92% +19.38%
Nov. 02 KalVista Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at the 2023 Annual Scientific Meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology CI
Oct. 03 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Grants Five New Hires Stock Options Under Incentive Plan MT
Financials (USD)

Sales 2024 * 3.57 M Sales 2025 * 25.02 M Capitalization 278 M
Net income 2024 * -108 M Net income 2025 * -101 M EV / Sales 2024 *
4,86x
Net cash position 2024 * 260 M Net cash position 2025 * 343 M EV / Sales 2025 *
-2,60x
P/E ratio 2024 *
-2,79x
P/E ratio 2025 *
-3,43x
Employees 118
Yield 2024 *
-
Yield 2025 *
-
Free-Float 99.23%
Chart KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Latest news about KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at the 2023 Annual Scientific Meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology CI
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Grants Five New Hires Stock Options Under Incentive Plan MT
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended July 31, 2023 CI
North American Morning Briefing : Concerns About -2- DJ
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Appoints Nicole Sweeny as Chief Commercial Officer CI
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Shares Rise 12%, Company Expects to Submit FDA Application Next Year DJ
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended April 30, 2023 CI
North American Morning Briefing : Fed Hawks Hit -2- DJ
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Presents New Data at 2023 Meeting of the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology CI
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Grants Three New Hires Share Options Under Incentive Plan MT
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Presents Data At 13Th C1-Inhibitor Deficiency & Angioedema Workshop CI
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended January 31, 2023 CI
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Provides Progress Updates on Sebetralstat Development CI
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise on Friday MT
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results From Phase 2 Trial of Hereditary Angioedema Treatment MT
Analyst Recommendations on KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SVB Securities Adjusts KalVista Pharmaceuticals' Price Target to $20 From $30, Maintains Outperform Rating MT
HC Wainwright Adjusts KalVista Pharmaceuticals' Price Target to $16 From $48, Reiterates Buy Rating MT
SVB Securities Adjusts Price Target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals to $30 From $45, Keeps Outperform Rating MT
Needham Lowers KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Target to $24 From $38, Maintains Buy Rating MT
SVB Securities Adjusts KalVista Pharmaceuticals' Price Target to $45 from $51, Keeps Outperform Rating MT
Press releases KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences BU
KalVista Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at the 2023 Annual Scientific Meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology AQ
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) BU
KalVista Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at the 2023 Annual Scientific Meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology BU
Quotes and Performance

1 day+2.93%
1 week-6.92%
Current month-4.95%
1 month-12.09%
3 months-26.50%
6 months-17.57%
Current year+19.38%
Highs and lows

1 week
7.70
Extreme 7.7
8.67
1 month
7.70
Extreme 7.7
9.61
Current year
6.20
Extreme 6.2
11.45
1 year
4.95
Extreme 4.95
11.45
3 years
4.12
Extreme 4.12
45.00
5 years
4.12
Extreme 4.12
45.00
10 years
0.00
Extreme 0
45.00
Managers and Directors - KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Ed Feener FOU
 Founder 63 2004
T. Crockett FOU
 Founder 48 2004
Ben Palleiko DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 57 2016
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Brian Pereira CHM
 Chairman 64 2019
Albert Cha BRD
 Director/Board Member 50 2015
Edward Unkart BRD
 Director/Board Member 73 2014
ETFs positioned on KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
INVESCO NASDAQ FUTURE GEN 200 ETF - USD ETF Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF - USD
0.59% 5 M€ -24.14%
ALPS MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS ETF - USD ETF ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF - USD
0.28% 75 M€ -21.63%
PRINCIPAL HEALTHCARE INNOVATORS ETF - USD ETF Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF - USD
0.18% 36 M€ -21.11% -
ISHARES MICRO-CAP ETF - USD ETF iShares Micro-Cap ETF - USD
0.07% 678 M€ -12.14%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 8.070 +2.93% 378,769
23-11-09 7.840 -5.20% 312,046
23-11-08 8.270 -1.08% 459,964
23-11-07 8.360 -1.65% 442,406
23-11-06 8.500 -1.96% 286,669

Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST

Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet need. The Company has developed a portfolio of small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting the disease hereditary angioedema (HAE). The Company is developing sebetralstat as an oral on-demand therapy for HAE attacks and has achieved target enrollment for the phase 3 KONFIDENT clinical trial. The Company is also conducting preclinical development on oral Factor XIIa (Factor XIIa) inhibitor program, which is advancing to provide the next generation of HAE therapeutics. It is also focused on development of oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors for HAE and Factor XIIa inhibitors for HAE and other indications. Plasma kallikrein is a serine protease enzyme that is a key mediator of inflammation and edema.
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2023-12-06 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
D+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
8.070USD
Average target price
20.67USD
Spread / Average Target
+156.09%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Biopharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Stock KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
+19.38% 278 M $
CSL LIMITED Stock CSL Limited
-12.43% 77 378 M $
BIOGEN INC. Stock Biogen Inc.
-18.82% 32 572 M $
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC. Stock WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.
-18.46% 26 587 M $
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD. Stock Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd.
+8.19% 20 802 M $
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC. Stock BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
-18.85% 15 819 M $
UCB Stock UCB
-10.30% 13 316 M $
INCYTE CORPORATION Stock Incyte Corporation
-34.71% 11 752 M $
INNOVENT BIOLOGICS, INC. Stock Innovent Biologics, Inc.
+31.49% 9 632 M $
BEIJING WANTAI BIOLOGICAL PHARMACY ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. Stock Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co., Ltd.
-45.90% 8 655 M $
Biopharmaceuticals
