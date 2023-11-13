KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Stock price
Equities
KALV
US4834971032
Pharmaceuticals
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|8.070 USD
|+2.93%
|-6.92%
|+19.38%
|Nov. 02
|KalVista Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at the 2023 Annual Scientific Meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology
|CI
|Oct. 03
|KalVista Pharmaceuticals Grants Five New Hires Stock Options Under Incentive Plan
|MT
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2024 *
|3.57 M
|Sales 2025 *
|25.02 M
|Capitalization
|278 M
|Net income 2024 *
|-108 M
|Net income 2025 *
|-101 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
4,86x
|Net cash position 2024 *
|260 M
|Net cash position 2025 *
|343 M
|EV / Sales 2025 *
-2,60x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
-2,79x
|P/E ratio 2025 *
-3,43x
|Employees
|118
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Yield 2025 *
-
|Free-Float
|99.23%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
|1 day
|+2.93%
|1 week
|-6.92%
|Current month
|-4.95%
|1 month
|-12.09%
|3 months
|-26.50%
|6 months
|-17.57%
|Current year
|+19.38%
1 week
7.70
8.67
1 month
7.70
9.61
Current year
6.20
11.45
1 year
4.95
11.45
3 years
4.12
45.00
5 years
4.12
45.00
10 years
0.00
45.00
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Ed Feener FOU
|Founder
|63
|2004
T. Crockett FOU
|Founder
|48
|2004
Ben Palleiko DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|57
|2016
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Brian Pereira CHM
|Chairman
|64
|2019
Albert Cha BRD
|Director/Board Member
|50
|2015
Edward Unkart BRD
|Director/Board Member
|73
|2014
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|0.59%
|5 M€
|-24.14%
|0.28%
|75 M€
|-21.63%
|0.18%
|36 M€
|-21.11%
|-
|0.07%
|678 M€
|-12.14%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|8.070
|+2.93%
|378,769
|23-11-09
|7.840
|-5.20%
|312,046
|23-11-08
|8.270
|-1.08%
|459,964
|23-11-07
|8.360
|-1.65%
|442,406
|23-11-06
|8.500
|-1.96%
|286,669
Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet need. The Company has developed a portfolio of small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting the disease hereditary angioedema (HAE). The Company is developing sebetralstat as an oral on-demand therapy for HAE attacks and has achieved target enrollment for the phase 3 KONFIDENT clinical trial. The Company is also conducting preclinical development on oral Factor XIIa (Factor XIIa) inhibitor program, which is advancing to provide the next generation of HAE therapeutics. It is also focused on development of oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors for HAE and Factor XIIa inhibitors for HAE and other indications. Plasma kallikrein is a serine protease enzyme that is a key mediator of inflammation and edema.
SectorPharmaceuticals
Calendar
2023-12-06 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
D+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
8.070USD
Average target price
20.67USD
Spread / Average Target
+156.09%
EPS Revisions
