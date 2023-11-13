KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet need. The Company has developed a portfolio of small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting the disease hereditary angioedema (HAE). The Company is developing sebetralstat as an oral on-demand therapy for HAE attacks and has achieved target enrollment for the phase 3 KONFIDENT clinical trial. The Company is also conducting preclinical development on oral Factor XIIa (Factor XIIa) inhibitor program, which is advancing to provide the next generation of HAE therapeutics. It is also focused on development of oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors for HAE and Factor XIIa inhibitors for HAE and other indications. Plasma kallikrein is a serine protease enzyme that is a key mediator of inflammation and edema.

Sector Pharmaceuticals