    KBH   US48666K1097

KB HOME

(KBH)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-15 pm EST
32.81 USD   +2.18%
08:02aKB Home Named to The Wall Street Journal's 2022 Management Top 250 List
BU
08:01aKB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Terraces, a New Townhome Community in Lemon Grove, California
BU
12/14KB Home to Release 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings on January 11, 2023
BU
KB Home Named to The Wall Street Journal's 2022 Management Top 250 List

12/16/2022 | 08:02am EST
The ranking developed by the Drucker Institute identifies the best-managed U.S. companies.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the U.S., has been named to The Wall Street Journal®’s (WSJ) 2022 Management Top 250 list, the only national homebuilder to make the list two years in a row. The Management Top 250 ranking identifies the most effectively managed U.S. companies as evaluated by the Drucker Institute across five dimensions: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005067/en/

KB Home named to The Wall Street Journal’s 2022 Management Top 250 List (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home named to The Wall Street Journal’s 2022 Management Top 250 List (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re honored to again be named to The Wall Street Journal’s Management Top 250 list, the only national homebuilder to receive this distinction two years in a row,” said Jeffrey Mezger, KB Home’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition underscores our long-standing and ongoing commitment to delivering superior customer satisfaction, creating a culture of excellence, driving innovation in sustainability and promoting social responsibility to positively impact our stakeholders and deliver long-term value.”

The Management Top 250 includes the top U.S. companies out of 902 publicly traded companies included in a Drucker Institute study. The study is based on an analysis of 34 data inputs provided by 14 third-party sources. The five areas are weighted to calculate a score that forms the basis of the ranking.

In the past year KB Home was also named to Fortune’s List of the World’s Most Admired Companies, Newsweek®’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies and Forbes’ list of America’s Best Midsize Employers.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.


© Business Wire 2022
