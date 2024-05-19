Keywords Studios plc is an Ireland-based international provider of creative and technology-enabled solutions to the global video games and entertainment industries. The Company operates through three segments: Create, Globalize and Engage. The Creative segment services range from creation of concept art, two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) asset production and animation to full and co-development of games across all platforms, porting and remastering and consulting services. The Globalize segment brings together its audio, testing and localization businesses to create a global offering encompassing all the post-production services required by clients to get a game to launch. Its Engage segment creates trailers and PR campaigns, as well as offers community management and other. Its player support business incorporates in-game automated solutions twinned with a customer service team of over 2,000 people. The Company is also a multiplayer focused game development studio.