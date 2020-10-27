Kuehne + Nagel International : Australian streetwear brand Afends combats climate change with Kuehne+Nagel's Net Zero Carbon programme

Kuehne+Nagel Australia

Australian streetwear brand Afends combats climate change with Kuehne+Nagel's Net Zero Carbon programme

Kuehne+Nagel Australia provides Afends Pty Ltd. seamless CO2 neutralisation services for their full container load shipments. Climate change is one of the greatest challenges that the world faces today. According to the Australian National University, transport is the second largest source of carbon emissions in Australia after electricity production.

Kuehne+Nagel is actively addressing a reduction of CO2 in logistics worldwide. With its Net Zero Carbon programme, Kuehne+Nagel provides environmentally friendly and sustainable supply chain solutions, enabling like-minded customers such as Afends to fully neutralise the CO2 emissions of their supply chains.

Dane Ward, Head of Sales and Digital at Afends said: 'Afends is committed to being environmentally and socio-economically sustainable in all facets of our company. We look forward to partnerships with suppliers that share a common vision of sustainability and creating a positive change. For this reason, we are excited to be a part of Kuehne+Nagel's Net Zero Carbon programme to measure, reduce and offset our carbon emissions.'

To support these efforts and beyond, Kuehne+Nagel Australia will provide Afends a solution for complete CO2 neutralisation of their supply chain including sustainable service offerings for Full-Container-Load shipments, transparent carbon emissions reports, CO2 route planning and offsetting of remaining emissions via certified carbon credits from investments in nature-based projects.

'A partnership with Afends in conjunction with our Net Zero Carbon programme is another step in the right direction, displaying dedication to a sustainable future. We look forward to a long relationship that not only delivers mutual benefits, but for the environment also,' added Bjoern Johansson, Managing Director, Kuehne+Nagel Australia.