Kuehne + Nagel International : Australian streetwear brand Afends combats climate change with Kuehne+Nagel's Net Zero Carbon programme

Melbourne, AU,
27
October
2020
Kuehne+Nagel Australia
Australian streetwear brand Afends combats climate change with Kuehne+Nagel's Net Zero Carbon programme
First Australian fashion brand to sign up to Kuehne+Nagel's industry leading Net Zero Carbon programme
Kuehne+Nagel has the solutions to address the logistics emissions of its customers
Kuehne+Nagel Australia provides Afends Pty Ltd. seamless CO2 neutralisation services for their full container load shipments. Climate change is one of the greatest challenges that the world faces today. According to the Australian National University, transport is the second largest source of carbon emissions in Australia after electricity production.
Kuehne+Nagel is actively addressing a reduction of CO2 in logistics worldwide. With its Net Zero Carbon programme, Kuehne+Nagel provides environmentally friendly and sustainable supply chain solutions, enabling like-minded customers such as Afends to fully neutralise the CO2 emissions of their supply chains.
Dane Ward, Head of Sales and Digital at Afends said: 'Afends is committed to being environmentally and socio-economically sustainable in all facets of our company. We look forward to partnerships with suppliers that share a common vision of sustainability and creating a positive change. For this reason, we are excited to be a part of Kuehne+Nagel's Net Zero Carbon programme to measure, reduce and offset our carbon emissions.'
To support these efforts and beyond, Kuehne+Nagel Australia will provide Afends a solution for complete CO2 neutralisation of their supply chain including sustainable service offerings for Full-Container-Load shipments, transparent carbon emissions reports, CO2 route planning and offsetting of remaining emissions via certified carbon credits from investments in nature-based projects.
'A partnership with Afends in conjunction with our Net Zero Carbon programme is another step in the right direction, displaying dedication to a sustainable future. We look forward to a long relationship that not only delivers mutual benefits, but for the environment also,' added Bjoern Johansson, Managing Director, Kuehne+Nagel Australia.
Afends
About Kuehne+Nagel
With over 78,000 employees at 1,400 locations in over 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics and Contract Logistics, with a clear focus on integrated logistics solutions.
About Afends
Afends is the men's and women's fashion brand founded in 2006 in the coastal town of Byron Bay on the east coast of Australia. The brand is the brainchild of Declan Wise and Jono Salfield who created it off the back of a small screen printing business where they would print band merchandise for local shows.
Built in the culture of surfing and skateboarding, Afends evolves and adapts from range to range, the brand is a way of life that relies on its contribution to the earth. Inspiring people to educate themselves on the environment, they lead the way as a fashion brand with a focus on organic hemp.
Further information can be found at www.afends.com
