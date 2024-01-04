Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (Kura Sushi) is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant. Kura Sushi is engaged in serving Japanese cuisine through a sushi service model. Kura Sushi menu comprises nigiri, rolls, hand roll, gunkan, sides, noodles, and desserts. Its nigiri includes seared eel with miso cream cheese, albacore otoro, garlic ponzu salmon, salmon toro and yellowtail. Its rolls include caterpillar roll, ikura norimaki, rainbow roll and shrimp avocado roll. Its hot rolls include avocado hand roll, spicy tuna hand roll, eel hand roll (soy paper) and vegetable hand roll (soy paper). Its gunkan includes ikura (salmon roe), real crab meat and tuna yukhoe. Its sides include chicken gyoza dumplings, fried takoyaki, softshell crab tempura and yellowtail cheek. Its noodles include beef udon, shoyu ramen and tonkotsu ramen. Its desserts include watermelon, vanilla ice cream and watermelon. The Company operates over 54 restaurants across 15 states and Washington, District of Columbia.

