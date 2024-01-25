Index recognizes the most innovative and influential executives in the real estate industry

loanDepot, Inc. ("LDI" or "Company") (NYSE: LDI), a leading provider of home lending solutions that enables customers to achieve the dream of homeownership, announced that its President and CEO Frank Martell was recognized on Inman’s 2024 “Power Players” list. The index features an impressive roster of leaders, executives and founders as well as innovators and visionaries from the residential real estate, mortgage, finance and proptech ecosystems, each of whom “is playing a key role in shaping the housing industry’s future,” according to Inman.

“loanDepot is guided by a critical mission to help families across the country achieve their homeownership dreams and realize all the human and financial benefits thereof,” said Martell. “This recognition belongs to the more than 4,000 members of Team loanDepot who work tirelessly to positively impact the lives of everyone we serve. As our industry begins to turn the corner from one of the most intense mortgage market downturns in a generation, our focus on our customers remains stronger than ever as we continue to advance our Vision 2025 plan and position the company for growth and success on the other side.”

This is the second consecutive year Martell received recognition on the “Power Players” list, and the third accolade he has received from Inman since taking the helm of loanDepot in April 2022. He also received its “Best of Finance” award in 2023.

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders. Inman Awards recognize outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with six distinctive categories.

