Lumen Technologies, Inc. is an international facilities-based technology and communications company. The Company is focused on providing its business and mass markets customers with a range of integrated products and services to participate in digital world. The Companyâs segments include Business segment and Mass Markets segment. The Business segment provides products and services to meet the needs of its enterprise and wholesale customers under four distinct sales channels: large enterprise, mid-market enterprise, public sector, and wholesale. Its large enterprises include multinational and global enterprise customers and carriers. Its mid-market enterprise includes medium-sized enterprises directly and through its indirect channel partners. The Mass Markets segment provide products and services to residential and small business customers. The Company's product categories include fiber broadband, other broadband and voice and other.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services