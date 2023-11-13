Stock LUMN LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
 11:36:28 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for Lumen Technologies, Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
1.185 USD -0.42% -10.61% -77.39%
Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * 14.51 B Sales 2024 * 13.59 B Capitalization 1,201 M
Net income 2023 * -8,306 M Net income 2024 * -213 M EV / Sales 2023 *
1,32x
Net Debt 2023 * 17.99 B Net Debt 2024 * 18.33 B EV / Sales 2024 *
1,44x
P/E ratio 2023 *
-0,14x
P/E ratio 2024 *
-4,16x
Employees 30,000
Yield 2023 *
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 98.53%
Latest news about Lumen Technologies, Inc.

Lumen Technologies Wins $110 Million Contract from Defense Information Systems Agency CI
Some October distressed bond volumes beat March 2020 levels -JPMorgan RE
Lumen Technologies Insider Bought Shares Worth $549,450, According to a Recent SEC Filing MT
Lumen Technologies Insider Bought Shares Worth $970,000, According to a Recent SEC Filing MT
Communications Services Up as Treasury Yields Fall -- Communications Services Roundup DJ
UBS Adjusts Lumen Technologies Price Target to $1.50 From $2.50, Maintains Neutral Rating MT
Lumen Technologies' Q3 Swings to Non-GAAP Loss, Revenue Falls; Extends Debt Maturities in Agreement With Creditors MT
Colt Technology Services Group Limited completed the acquisition of EMEA business of Lumen Technologies, Inc.. CI
Lumen Technologies Pushes Out Debt Maturity With Agreement DJ
Lumen Technologies tops third-quarter revenue estimates on strong demand RE
Lumen Technologies, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Transcript : Lumen Technologies, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 31, 2023 CI
Lumen Technologies Takes Network-as-a-Service to the Next Level with Equinix Fabric CI
Analyst Recommendations on Lumen Technologies, Inc.

Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Lumen Technologies to $1.80 From $2.50, Maintains Underweight Rating MT
RBC Lowers Price Target on Lumen Technologies to $2.25 From $2.75, Keeps Sector Perform, Speculative Risk MT
Goldman Sachs Adjusts Lumen Technologies' Price Target to $3 From $3.50, Keeps Neutral Rating MT
Press releases Lumen Technologies, Inc.

News in other languages on Lumen Technologies, Inc.

1 day-0.42%
1 week-10.23%
Current month-18.84%
1 month-10.23%
3 months-34.53%
6 months-52.41%
Current year-77.30%
1 week
1.11
Extreme 1.11
1.44
1 month
0.78
Extreme 0.7801
1.56
Current year
0.78
Extreme 0.7801
6.19
1 year
0.78
Extreme 0.7801
6.44
3 years
0.78
Extreme 0.7801
16.60
5 years
0.78
Extreme 0.7801
19.53
10 years
0.78
Extreme 0.7801
45.67
Managers and Directors - Lumen Technologies, Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Kate Johnson CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 55 Nov. 06
Chris Stansbury DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 58 2022
Andrew Dugan CTO
 Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer - -
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Steven Clontz BRD
 Director/Board Member 72 2017
Peter Brown BRD
 Director/Board Member 65 2009
Laurie Siegel BRD
 Director/Board Member 67 2009
ETFs positioned on Lumen Technologies, Inc.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
INVESCO S&P SMALLCAP UTILITIES & COMMUNICATION SERVICES ETF - USD ETF Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF - USD
3.06% 16 M€ -10.03%
SPDR S&P TELECOM ETF - USD ETF SPDR S&P Telecom ETF - USD
2.97% 45 M€ -19.07%
FIRST TRUST CLOUD COMPUTING ETF - CAD ETF First Trust Cloud Computing ETF - CAD
2.50% 2 M€ +36.43% -
ROUNDHILL IO DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE ETF - USD ETF Roundhill IO Digital Infrastructure ETF - USD
2.33% 1 M€ -2.57%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 1.185 -0.42% 3 605 456
23-11-10 1.190 +0.85% 12,271,329
23-11-09 1.180 -9.23% 15,149,307
23-11-08 1.300 0.00% 15,626,974
23-11-07 1.300 -1.52% 20,849,796

Delayed Quote Nyse, November 13, 2023 at 10:47 am EST

Lumen Technologies, Inc. is an international facilities-based technology and communications company. The Company is focused on providing its business and mass markets customers with a range of integrated products and services to participate in digital world. The Companyâs segments include Business segment and Mass Markets segment. The Business segment provides products and services to meet the needs of its enterprise and wholesale customers under four distinct sales channels: large enterprise, mid-market enterprise, public sector, and wholesale. Its large enterprises include multinational and global enterprise customers and carriers. Its mid-market enterprise includes medium-sized enterprises directly and through its indirect channel partners. The Mass Markets segment provide products and services to residential and small business customers. The Company's product categories include fiber broadband, other broadband and voice and other.
Sector
Integrated Telecommunications Services
Calendar
2024-02-06 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
1.190USD
Average target price
2.050USD
Spread / Average Target
+72.27%
Company calendar

Sector Other Integrated Telecommunications Services

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock Lumen Technologies, Inc.
-77.30% 1 201 M $
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED Stock China Mobile Limited
+20.29% 173 B $
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS Stock Verizon Communications
-8.53% 150 B $
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG Stock Deutsche Telekom AG
+15.97% 114 B $
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION Stock Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation
+15.70% 96 691 M $
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED Stock China Telecom Corporation Limited
+12.38% 61 720 M $
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. Stock Charter Communications, Inc.
+20.60% 60 619 M $
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. Stock América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.
-13.86% 53 888 M $
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY Stock Saudi Telecom Company
+1.37% 50 111 M $
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY Stock Emirates Telecommunications Group Company
-15.75% 46 450 M $
Other Integrated Telecommunications Services
