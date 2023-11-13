Lumen Technologies, Inc. Stock price
Equities
LUMN
US5502411037
Integrated Telecommunications Services
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1.185 USD
|-0.42%
|-10.61%
|-77.39%
|Nov. 09
|Goldman Sachs Adjusts Lumen Technologies' Price Target to $1.50 From $3, Keeps Neutral Rating
|MT
|Nov. 07
|Lumen Technologies Wins $110 Million Contract to Provide Network Services to US Defense Department
|MT
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|14.51 B
|Sales 2024 *
|13.59 B
|Capitalization
|1,201 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-8,306 M
|Net income 2024 *
|-213 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
1,32x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|17.99 B
|Net Debt 2024 *
|18.33 B
|EV / Sales 2024 *
1,44x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
-0,14x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
-4,16x
|Employees
|30,000
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|98.53%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
|1 day
|-0.42%
|1 week
|-10.23%
|Current month
|-18.84%
|1 month
|-10.23%
|3 months
|-34.53%
|6 months
|-52.41%
|Current year
|-77.30%
1 week
1.11
1.44
1 month
0.78
1.56
Current year
0.78
6.19
1 year
0.78
6.44
3 years
0.78
16.60
5 years
0.78
19.53
10 years
0.78
45.67
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Kate Johnson CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|55
|Nov. 06
Chris Stansbury DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|58
|2022
Andrew Dugan CTO
|Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer
|-
|-
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Steven Clontz BRD
|Director/Board Member
|72
|2017
Peter Brown BRD
|Director/Board Member
|65
|2009
Laurie Siegel BRD
|Director/Board Member
|67
|2009
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|3.06%
|16 M€
|-10.03%
|2.97%
|45 M€
|-19.07%
|2.50%
|2 M€
|+36.43%
|-
|2.33%
|1 M€
|-2.57%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|1.185
|-0.42%
|3 605 456
|23-11-10
|1.190
|+0.85%
|12,271,329
|23-11-09
|1.180
|-9.23%
|15,149,307
|23-11-08
|1.300
|0.00%
|15,626,974
|23-11-07
|1.300
|-1.52%
|20,849,796
Delayed Quote Nyse, November 13, 2023 at 10:47 am EST
Lumen Technologies, Inc. is an international facilities-based technology and communications company. The Company is focused on providing its business and mass markets customers with a range of integrated products and services to participate in digital world. The Companyâs segments include Business segment and Mass Markets segment. The Business segment provides products and services to meet the needs of its enterprise and wholesale customers under four distinct sales channels: large enterprise, mid-market enterprise, public sector, and wholesale. Its large enterprises include multinational and global enterprise customers and carriers. Its mid-market enterprise includes medium-sized enterprises directly and through its indirect channel partners. The Mass Markets segment provide products and services to residential and small business customers. The Company's product categories include fiber broadband, other broadband and voice and other.
Calendar
2024-02-06 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
1.190USD
Average target price
2.050USD
Spread / Average Target
+72.27%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-77.30%
|1 201 M $
|+20.29%
|173 B $
|-8.53%
|150 B $
|+15.97%
|114 B $
|+15.70%
|96 691 M $
|+12.38%
|61 720 M $
|+20.60%
|60 619 M $
|-13.86%
|53 888 M $
|+1.37%
|50 111 M $
|-15.75%
|46 450 M $