Luxempart S A : has agreed to invest alongside Caravelle in Kestrel Vision and to deploy EUR 110 million

Siège Social:

12 rue Léon Laval L-3372 Leudelange

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 27846

www.luxempart.lu

PRESS RELEASE

Luxempart has agreed to invest alongside Caravelle in Kestrel Vision and

to deploy EUR 110 million

Luxembourg, February 6, 2023

Luxempart is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investment agreement to take a c.26% stake in Kestrel Vision, a global leading player in the development of machine vision based quality control and inspection solutions for the rigid packaging industry, mainly for the food & beverage, pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors.

Kestrel Vision covers all relevant materials and provides its products and associated services to both manufacturing and filling companies. The Group realizes world-wide sales in excess of EUR 260m and an EBITDA in excess of EUR 40m.

Luxempart is going to join the existing shareholders of Kestrel Vision, Caravelle, a reputable French family-owned investor, as well as the Group's management. Caravelle invested in Kestrel Vision in 2017 and has supported it over the years in its significant and profitable growth. Over the last two years, Kestrel has accelerated and realized a number of transformative and strategic acquisitions, significantly strengthening its global presence and market position. Luxempart provides capital to reinforce the Group's future means to pursue such strategy.

The transaction's completion, which remains subject to customary regulatory approvals, is expected for late March 2023.

Max Hodeau, Chairman of Kestrel Vision, comments: ""I am very pleased to welcome a minority co- investor to pursue our strategy. Luxempart's proven track record will enable us to speed up our transformation and I look forward to working with them in our Supervisory Board""

Lorène Martel, President, and Charles Vilgrain, Managing Partner of Caravelle, add : "We are extremely pleased to have found in Luxempart a partner with a compatible DNA and common values to keep on supporting the development of Kestrel Vision".

Olaf Kordes, Managing Director of Luxempart, says: "We are delighted to join Caravelle in Kestrel Vision! We share the same values of investing for the long term and showing an entrepreneurial approach to help our companies thrive. Kestrel Vision, led by an outstanding management team, enjoys significant growth perspectives that Luxempart will be pleased to support by all means. "