Macy's : Macy's Celebrates Black Creatives with Exclusive Collections Launching in Spring

Zerina Akers, Misa Hylton, Aminah Abdul Jillil, Allen Oniya and Ouigi Theodore to collaborate on limited-edition seasonal collections throughout 2021

Macy's continues to engage, increase, and amplify diverse-owned brands as a key part of its merchandising strategy

NEW YORK, NY - October 29, 2020 - Today, Macy's announced plans to celebrate black excellence in fashion by teaming up with some of the country's most dynamic black creatives on several exclusive, limited-edition seasonal collections throughout 2021. In collaboration with several brands found only at Macy's, each collection will feature must-have pieces by Zerina Akers, Misa Hylton, Aminah Abdul Jillil, Allen Oniya and Ouigi Theodore.

Through this partnership, Macy's continues to amplify black brands, introduce more diverse design talent into its assortment and help diverse brands grow to scale; while offering customers an elevated fashion experience. The first capsule will launch in March 2021.

'We are excited to work with these tremendous talents to bring truly exclusive, one-of-a-kind collections to our fashion-devoted customers,' said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy's fashion office. 'We are committed to bringing more diverse-owned brands and design talent into our assortment. We know having a supplier base that reflects our diverse customers offers shoppers a more robust experience, allowing us to expand the breadth and uniqueness of our merchandise, while nurturing diverse talent in our industry.'

Meet the creatives:

Zerina Akers

No stranger to fashion, costume designer, Zerina Akers' career began at W Magazine, interning in the fashion closet. She is currently the costume designer for Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Her client list also includes Chloe X Halle, and Niecy Nash. She continues to champion black creatives and supports new talent in various ways, including her careful selection of looks created by black designers for Beyoncé's 'Black Is King' ﬁlm, and launching Black Owned Everything - a comprehensive directory of Black-owned businesses spanning fashion, beauty, art, and homeware.

Misa Hylton

For over twenty-ﬁve years, Misa Hylton has been a fashion architect at the forefront of fashion, music, and culture. Acclaimed for reshaping the fundamentals of style within R&B and hip-hop culture, Misa transformed them into something entirely new, bold, and how an entire generation dressed. Her skill for capturing an unforgettable moment while setting the stage for what everyone will want to wear next are immortalized in iconic looks of Lil Kim, Mary J Blige, Missy Elliott, Queen Latifah, and many others.

Aminah Abdul Jillil

Aminah Abdul Jillil is a luxury shoe brand launched in August 2012. Aminah's shoes are known for a bold yet feminine design aesthetic. Born in Anchorage, Alaska, Aminah Abdul Jillil began as a professional dancer in Los Angeles, performing with some of the biggest names in music - including Britney Spears and Janet Jackson. What makes Aminah Abdul Jillil's designs unique is her excitement to 'try something different.'

Allen Oniya

Allen Onyia is a multifaceted style powerhouse with over 15 years of experience in the fashion industry. He's established a trusted brand as a creative director, designer, style coach, and co-founder of popular men's fashion platform UpscaleHype. Under his 'Style is a Sport' motto, Allen has developed a unique and respected style perspective.

Ouigi Theodore

Ouigi Theodore, creative director, cultural connector & lead curator, has cultivated a unique style that has garnered recognition not only among the fashion pundits of New York, but also from streetwise fans as far away as Europe, South Africa, Japan, Korea and the UK. As founder of The Brooklyn Circus, one of the most inﬂuential retail concepts in the USA, he travels extensively sharing The Brooklyn Circus/BKc perspective.

Released October 29, 2020