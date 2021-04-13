India's Maharashtra shuts most manufacturing, restricts e-commerce to fight COVID-19

MUMBAI, April 14 (Reuters) - India's richest state
Maharashtra will impose stringent curbs on industry and
e-commerce for 15 days to slow rising coronavirus infections,
its chief minister said on Tuesday, a move that is set to
cripple manufacturing and other businesses in the region.
Maharashtra - home to India's financial capital Mumbai - has
been the country's worst hit state due to the coronavirus,
accounting for about a quarter of India's 13.5 million cases.
On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 60,212 new COVID-19
infections. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi)
On Tuesday, state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered
most establishments and public places will be closed in the
state except those which are deemed essential, including grocery
shops, hospitals, banks and stock exchanges.
"All factories/industries" barring some export-oriented
units and those making items needed for essential services "must
stop their operations", a government notification said.
The curbs - which start Wednesday - could hit auto companies
like Tata Motors Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, and
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd which operate factories in the
state.
E-commerce deliveries will be allowed but only for essential
products, the government said, a decision that will affect
deliveries and online ordering on companies like Amazon.com Inc
and Walmart's Flipkart.
"Livelihoods are important, but life is more important. We
need to increase existing restrictions," Thackeray said.
The restrictions will jolt businesses in Maharashtra but
also risk having a broader impact on the Indian economy. The
state accounts for nearly 15% of India's gross domestic product,
making it crucial for the country's economic recovery after
months of slowdown.
Maharashtra had already shut down restaurants, bars, gyms,
theatres and non-essential stores last week, a move some
industry groups had warned will cause economic losses of
billions of dollars.
The more stringent restrictions announced on Tuesday said no
one should "move in public places without valid reasons" and all
public places and non-essential services will remain closed.
Shooting of films and advertisements will also be closed in
the state which is home to India's Bollywood film industry.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Aditya Kalra and Lisa
Shumaker)