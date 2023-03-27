Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:27:12 2023-03-27 pm EDT
30.76 USD   +1.97%
02:13pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of 0.14 Acres in Brooklyn for $22.5 Million
PU
12:18pMarcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of Powells Point Self Storage in Powells Point, North Carolina
PU
12:18pMarcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a Net-Leased Red Lobster in El Paso, Texas
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of 0.14 Acres in Brooklyn for $22.5 Million

03/27/2023 | 02:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of 0.14 Acres in Brooklyn for $22.5 Million
March 27, 2023
BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 27, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 150 Lawrence St., a 19,437-square-foot mixed-use building on a 64.08-foot by 100 foot-lot with 71,990-square feet of air rights in Brooklyn, New York. The asset sold for $22.5 million.

"Located in an opportunity zone, the property has special district C6 - 4.5 DB zoning, which permits a wide range of uses, including towers," said Shaun Riney with Marcus & Millichap in Brooklyn. "Within 100 feet of the property at 47-56 Willoughby St., permits have been filled for a 38-story, 376-foot high-rise that will yield 223,470 square feet, including 290 units of residential and 4,506 square feet of commercial." Riney and Marcus & Millichap's Michael Salvatico and Robbie Ferman had the exclusive listing to market 150 Lawrence St. on behalf of the seller, The Kao Family, and procured the buyer, Solomon Schwimmer.

The property is one block from Fulton Mall, New York City's third-largest commercial center. The Jay Street-MetroTech and Hoyt Street subway stations are one block away and the Borough Hall/Court Street station is three blocks from the property, which places it 10 minutes from Wall Street. Over 11,000 pedestrians pass through Jay and Fulton streets area daily. The Manhattan Athletic Club, Brooklyn Borough Hall and Long Island University, Brooklyn are nearby.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 18:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
02:13pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of 0.14 Acres in Brooklyn for $22.5 Million
PU
12:18pMarcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of Powells Point Self Storage in Powells Point, No..
PU
12:18pMarcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a Net-Leased Red Lobster in El Paso, Texas
PU
12:18pMarcus & Millichap : Closes the Sale of 100-Room Hampton Inn Gainesville
PU
03/24Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a Walgreens in Deltona for $6.125 Million
PU
03/23Marcus & Millichap : Closes Self-Storage Facility Sale in South Florida
PU
03/23Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a Net-Leased CVS in Sarasota for $4.5 Million
PU
03/22Marcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of Premier Storage of Akron, a 21,200-Square-Foot ..
PU
03/21Marcus & Millichap : Exclusively Lists Nine-Property Mixed-Use Portfolio on Long Island
PU
03/21Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 6-Unit Apartment Building in Miami-Dade for $9..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 171 M - -
Net income 2023 66,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,7x
Yield 2023 1,66%
Capitalization 1 180 M 1 180 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,01x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 887
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 30,16 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John T. Chang SVP-National Director Research & Advisory Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-12.45%1 180
KE HOLDINGS INC.31.52%22 951
CBRE GROUP, INC.-10.52%20 829
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-5.95%13 378
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.36.37%10 122
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-13.75%6 543
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer