Metro Bank : Dinner Winners

16th November 2021

Metro Bank Colleague Helps Cook Meals for Homeless

The UK's community bank, Metro Bank, gives every colleague a Day to Amaze - essentially a paid day off to support a local charity or good cause. Metro Bank colleague Andrea Gallo spent his Day to Amaze preparing meals for up to 60 homeless people around London's St Pancras.

Harrow resident Andrea worked for FEAST With Us. Based in Camden and Islington, FEAST With Us is a registered charity whose mission is to provide regular access to nutritious meals, nutrition education and skills for people experiencing food poverty. The meals are made from surplus food that would otherwise be thrown away. Every week the charity prepares around 600 meals for those who need them, delivering around 200 meals per week by car, bike and on foot.

"By day I am an anti-money laundering investigator, so it was fantastic to spend a work day doing something so completely different, but just as worthwhile," explained Andrea Gallo, Metro Bank AML Investigator. "I love that Metro Bank lets us support something we are really passionate about. Eating is a basic human right and I enjoyed the day cooking lunch and dinner and serving meals to the guests of a hostel for single homeless people near St. Pancras."