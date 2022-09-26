Metrovacesa S A : starts the sale of its new housing development in Barberà del Vallés, Barcelona

Barcelona, September 26th, 2022. Metrovacesa, a real estate developer with more than 100 years of history and more than 120 projects under development nationwide, begins the commercialization of a new development, Edifici Barberà, which consists of 89 multi-family homes and 18 subsidized housing units. With this project, in which an investment of 26 million euros is planned, the developer consolidates its position as leader in Catalonia, where it has already built more than 1,500 new homes.

