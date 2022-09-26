Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Metrovacesa S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MVC   ES0105122024

METROVACESA S.A.

(MVC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:26 2022-09-26 am EDT
5.980 EUR   +0.50%
03:05aMETROVACESA S A : starts the sale of its new housing development in Barberà del Vallés, Barcelona
PU
09/15METROVACESA S A : launches 32 homes with Brises del Maresme II, its new development in Arenys de Mar, Barcelona.
PU
09/12Sanjose - Cartuja I. will build Residencial Serene Atalaya Phase II in Estepona, Malaga
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metrovacesa S A : starts the sale of its new housing development in Barberà del Vallés, Barcelona

09/26/2022 | 03:05am EDT
Barcelona, September 26th, 2022. Metrovacesa, a real estate developer with more than 100 years of history and more than 120 projects under development nationwide, begins the commercialization of a new development, Edifici Barberà, which consists of 89 multi-family homes and 18 subsidized housing units. With this project, in which an investment of 26 million euros is planned, the developer consolidates its position as leader in Catalonia, where it has already built more than 1,500 new homes.

Disclaimer

Metrovacesa SA published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 07:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 641 M 623 M 623 M
Net income 2022 36,9 M 35,9 M 35,9 M
Net Debt 2022 226 M 220 M 220 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,5x
Yield 2022 17,7%
Capitalization 901 M 876 M 876 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 208
Free-Float 2,89%
Chart METROVACESA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Metrovacesa S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METROVACESA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,95 €
Average target price 8,15 €
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jorge Pérez de Leza Eguiguren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Borja Tejada Rendón-Luna Chief Financial Officer
Ignacio Moreno Martínez Chairman
Eduardo Carreño Chief Operating Officer
Beatriz Puente Ferreras Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METROVACESA S.A.-16.43%876
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-11.39%27 342
VONOVIA SE-54.64%17 024
VINHOMES-30.24%10 507
VINGROUP-34.17%9 798
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-48.92%7 290