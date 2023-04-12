Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZAIN   KW0EQ0601058

MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY K.S.C.P.

(ZAIN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-10
0.5450 KWD   +1.11%
02:40aMobile Telecommunications K S C P : Zain Sustainability Report for the year 2022
PU
04/06China plans $500 mln subsea internet cable to rival U.S.-backed project
RE
04/06Exclusive-China plans $500 million subsea internet cable to rival U.S.-backed project
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mobile Telecommunications K S C P : Zain Sustainability Report for the year 2022

04/12/2023 | 02:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

About the Report

Introduction

Company Overview

Message from the Board of Directors

Message from the Vice-Chairman & Group CEO Message from the Chief Sustainability Officer Our 2022 Highlights

Awards

Our Strategy

Corporate Governance

Enterprise Risk Management

Addressing Key Challenges to Human Rights

2

3

5

7

10

12

14

16

20

23

29

36

44

Materiality Assessment

Our Regulatory Context

Stakeholder Engagement

Our Economic Impacts

Our Products and Services

Our Customer Base

Our People

Our Sustainability Agenda

Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures Looking Forward

Appendix

Independant Assurance Report

Contact List

49

56

60

69

77

83

85

97

118

129

132

141

144

01

About the Report

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

ABOUT THE REPORT

About the Report

The 2022 Sustainability Report (SR) for Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.C.P. (Zain) highlights the digital transformation of the company in relation to global trends affecting the environment and the economy.

Published annually covering the period 1 January, 2022 to 31 December, 2022, the SR provides an in-depth overview of Zain's operations in relation to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) KPIs across its markets.

Zain's SR is assured by Ernst & Young (Al Aiban, Al Osaimi and Partners) with a limited assurance engagement; and further details regarding the assurance can be found on page 141. The report was reviewed, assessed, and approved by the Vice-Chairman and Group CEO, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Sustainability Officer, and relevant Executive Management at Zain Group.

Zain's countries of operation referenced in this report include Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and South Sudan. The company's headquarters are based in Kuwait. Zain holds a 15.5% stake in INWI, Morocco through a joint venture. As Zain does not manage INWI operationally, this operation is not included in the scope of the SR. All operations included in this report are also referenced in the company's financial statements that can be found here, for the reporting period of 1 January, 2022 to 31 December, 2022.

The SR is based on the company's materiality assessment and was developed using the AA1000 Accountability Principles (AA1000AP) 2018; the Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI) standards; and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) that apply to the Telecommunications Sustainability Accounting Standard.

In this edition of the SR, the Task Force on Climate- Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) is also included as Zain continues to enhance its business strategy and operations and embed efforts to tackle climate-related risks and opportunities across its operations.

The report is also based on the United Nations Guiding Principles (UNGP) on Business and Human Rights Reporting Framework, as well as the ESG Reporting Guide published by Boursa Kuwait, which is in line with the Kuwait Vision 2035. The SR contains disclosures on the company's alignment to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) principles.

Some information deemed significant and mentioned in previous reports is repeated in this edition, while redundant or easily available information may have been omitted to ensure fluidity and relevance of the current report. The SR also describes situations where considerable organizational changes have taken place during the reporting period.

This report is published on 11 April, 2023.

Zain welcomes any comments, feedback, or suggestions regarding the content included in relation to Zain's sustainability performance.

Please reach out to us on:

Facebook / Twitter / LinkedIn: @Zain

Instagram: @Zaingroup

Email: cs@zain.com

4

WWW.ZAIN.COM/SR2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ZAIN - Mobile Telecommunications Company KSC published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 06:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY K.S.C.P.
02:40aMobile Telecommunications K S C P : Zain Sustainability Report for the year 2022
PU
04/06China plans $500 mln subsea internet cable to rival U.S.-backed project
RE
04/06Exclusive-China plans $500 million subsea internet cable to rival U.S.-backed project
RE
04/04European Commission Opens In-depth Probe Into Orange's Spanish JV Plan With MasMovil
MT
03/24Tuas' Fiscal H1 Loss Narrows as Revenue Jumps
MT
03/14Exclusive: Semiconductor manufacturer Infinera explores sale -source
RE
03/14Semiconductor manufacturer Infinera explores sale -source
RE
03/14Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year E..
CI
03/14Transcript : Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.C.P., 2022 Earnings Call, ..
CI
03/13Qualcomm looks to Europe court again to overturn antitrust fine
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 808 M 5 899 M 5 899 M
Net income 2023 239 M 782 M 782 M
Net Debt 2023 1 140 M 3 720 M 3 720 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,72x
Yield 2023 6,84%
Capitalization 2 358 M 7 696 M 7 696 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
EV / Sales 2024 1,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY K.S.C.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,55 KWD
Average target price 0,72 KWD
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bader Nasser Mohammad Al-Kharafi Vice Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Ossama Michael Matta Chief Financial Officer
Ahmed Tahous Al-Tahous Chairman
Nawaf Al-Gharabally Chief Technology Officer
Malek Hammoud Chief Investment & Digital Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY K.S.C.P.-3.20%7 696
T-MOBILE US7.14%180 738
AT&T INC.6.95%139 532
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.45%67 540
KDDI CORPORATION1.21%64 688
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-9.60%55 779
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer