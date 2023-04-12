Mobile Telecommunications K S C P : Zain Sustainability Report for the year 2022

The 2022 Sustainability Report (SR) for Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.C.P. (Zain) highlights the digital transformation of the company in relation to global trends affecting the environment and the economy.

Published annually covering the period 1 January, 2022 to 31 December, 2022, the SR provides an in-depth overview of Zain's operations in relation to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) KPIs across its markets.

Zain's SR is assured by Ernst & Young (Al Aiban, Al Osaimi and Partners) with a limited assurance engagement; and further details regarding the assurance can be found on page 141. The report was reviewed, assessed, and approved by the Vice-Chairman and Group CEO, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Sustainability Officer, and relevant Executive Management at Zain Group.

Zain's countries of operation referenced in this report include Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and South Sudan. The company's headquarters are based in Kuwait. Zain holds a 15.5% stake in INWI, Morocco through a joint venture. As Zain does not manage INWI operationally, this operation is not included in the scope of the SR. All operations included in this report are also referenced in the company's financial statements that can be found here, for the reporting period of 1 January, 2022 to 31 December, 2022.

The SR is based on the company's materiality assessment and was developed using the AA1000 Accountability Principles (AA1000AP) 2018; the Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI) standards; and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) that apply to the Telecommunications Sustainability Accounting Standard.