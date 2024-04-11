MORGAN STANLEY SHARES DOWN 4.5% AFTER REPORT BANK'S WEALTH ARM IS BEING PROBED BY MULTIPLE FEDERAL REGULATORS
|Morgan Stanley Shares Sink 4.4% After WSJ Reports Federal Probes
|DJ
|08:41pm
|Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Arm Probed by Federal Regulators
|MT
No Fed Cut Is Not an Issue for Equities, Morgan Stanley's Slimmon Says
April 02, 2024 at 11:40 am EDT
Edwards Lifesciences Likely to Benefit From 'Renaissance' in TMTT Segment, Says Morgan Stanley
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-6.43%
|149B
|+3.35%
|137B
|+3.27%
|130B
|+18.14%
|115B
|-9.97%
|35.17B
|+12.21%
|26.57B
|-15.51%
|20.18B
|+15.58%
|19.39B
|+49.91%
|18.28B
|-3.80%
|15.45B
