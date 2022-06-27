Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs on the award of a contract in Guinea-Conakri amounting to 128.8 million euros

MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ON THE AWARD OF A CONTRACT IN GUINEA-CONAKRI AMOUNTING TO €128.8 MILLION

MOTA-ENGIL S.G.P.S., S.A. ("MOTA-ENGIL") informs that its subsidiary for the African region has been awarded a contract in Guinea-Conakri for the "CAN 2025" worth €128.8 million.

The contract provides for the construction of a stadium with 15,000 spectators with a training field for 1,000 spectators. It also provides for the construction of 3 training fields and two sets of 36 villas, 1 club with events room and restaurant, 1 sports field and 1 swimming pool, which allow to accommodate 4 teams. The contract starts in July 2022 and will last for 24 months.

The project is in the town of Boké, approximately 250 km northwest of Conakry. Boké stadium will be one of the stadiums hosting the African Cup of Nations to be held in June 2025.

With this award, the Group continues to strengthen its portfolio in Africa, ensuring the growth and sustainability that are pillars of its Strategic Plan, Building '26.

Porto, June 27, 2022

