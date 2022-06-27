Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Portugal
  Euronext Lisbonne
  Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    EGL   PTMEN0AE0005

MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.

(EGL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35 2022-06-27 am EDT
1.264 EUR   -1.40%
Mota Engil SGPS S A : Engil, S.G.P.S., S.A. informs on the award of a contract in Guinea-Conakri amounting to 128.8 million euros

06/27/2022 | 01:25pm EDT
MOTA-ENGIL INFORMS ON THE AWARD OF A CONTRACT IN GUINEA-CONAKRI AMOUNTING TO €128.8 MILLION

MOTA-ENGIL S.G.P.S., S.A. ("MOTA-ENGIL") informs that its subsidiary for the African region has been awarded a contract in Guinea-Conakri for the "CAN 2025" worth €128.8 million.

The contract provides for the construction of a stadium with 15,000 spectators with a training field for 1,000 spectators. It also provides for the construction of 3 training fields and two sets of 36 villas, 1 club with events room and restaurant, 1 sports field and 1 swimming pool, which allow to accommodate 4 teams. The contract starts in July 2022 and will last for 24 months.

The project is in the town of Boké, approximately 250 km northwest of Conakry. Boké stadium will be one of the stadiums hosting the African Cup of Nations to be held in June 2025.

With this award, the Group continues to strengthen its portfolio in Africa, ensuring the growth and sustainability that are pillars of its Strategic Plan, Building '26.

Porto, June 27, 2022

THE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE MARKET RELATIONS

LUÍS SILVA

1

Disclaimer

Mota-Engil SGPS SA published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 17:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 922 M 3 082 M 3 082 M
Net income 2022 31,5 M 33,2 M 33,2 M
Net Debt 2022 1 349 M 1 423 M 1 423 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 4,27%
Capitalization 385 M 409 M 407 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 18 634
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mota-Engil, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,28 €
Average target price 2,90 €
Spread / Average Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gonçalo Nuno Gomes de Andrade Moura Martins Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
António Manuel Queirós Vasconcelos da Mota Chairman
Francisco Manuel Seixas da Costa Independent Non-Executive Director
Helena Sofia Salgado Cerveira Pinto Independent Non-Executive Director
Ana Paula Chaves e Sá Ribeiro Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTA-ENGIL, SGPS, S.A.0.47%407
VINCI-5.55%52 224
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.60%34 045
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-21.09%26 843
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.01%21 221
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.18%18 804