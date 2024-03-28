EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information



28.03.2024 / 11:33 CET/CEST

Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – 27th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 19 March 2024 until and including 27 March 2024, a number of 66,712 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 07 June 2023, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 08 June 2023.

Date

Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (€) 19.03.2024 97 450.9557 20.03.2024 37,643 447.9637 21.03.2024 25,000 442.3145 22.03.2024 1,000 438.9564 25.03.2024 1,000 435.0773 26.03.2024 1,000 442.2079 27.03.2024 972 448.8423

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 08 June 2023 until and including 27 March 2024 amounts to 2,654,671 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 28 March 2024

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management