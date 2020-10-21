Nasdaq : beats estimates on non-trading business strength; CFO to retire

Separately, the company said its Chief Financial Officer Michael Ptasznik will retire effective February 28 and named Ann Dennison to the role. Dennison is currently the company's senior vice president, controller and chief accounting officer.

For the third quarter, Nasdaq reported an adjusted profit of $1.53 per share, compared to estimates of $1.46 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $264 million, or $1.58 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $150 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue from information services, Nasdaq's biggest non-trading business, rose 20% to $238 million.

Higher trading volumes helped boost the company's market services unit, its biggest business. Revenue in the segment jumped about 39% to $958 million.

Excluding transaction-based expenses, revenue rose 13% to $715 million, above Refinitiv IBES estimates of $690.92 million.

