Nasdaq

NASDAQ

(NDAQ)
News 
Nasdaq : beats estimates on non-trading business strength; CFO to retire

10/21/2020 | 08:03am EDT
The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York

(Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by strength in the transatlantic exchange operator's non-trading businesses and a surge in trading volumes.

Separately, the company said its Chief Financial Officer Michael Ptasznik will retire effective February 28 and named Ann Dennison to the role. Dennison is currently the company's senior vice president, controller and chief accounting officer.

For the third quarter, Nasdaq reported an adjusted profit of $1.53 per share, compared to estimates of $1.46 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $264 million, or $1.58 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $150 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue from information services, Nasdaq's biggest non-trading business, rose 20% to $238 million.

Higher trading volumes helped boost the company's market services unit, its biggest business. Revenue in the segment jumped about 39% to $958 million.

Excluding transaction-based expenses, revenue rose 13% to $715 million, above Refinitiv IBES estimates of $690.92 million.

(This story adds dollar symbol in paragraph 3.)

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Shailesh Kuber)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ 1.18% 128.99 Delayed Quote.20.44%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.33% 11516.494418 Delayed Quote.28.35%
