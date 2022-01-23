Log in
    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

National Australia Bank : Charitable giving surging back to pre-pandemic levels

01/23/2022 | 05:24pm EST
New data from JBWere today reveals the nation's charitable giving throughout 2021 has recovered significantly after a slump in previous years due to COVID-19.

The second annual NAB Charitable Giving Index predicts the recovery is set to continue, propelling giving levels back to previous highs seen in 2019.

While health-related organisations were the major recipient throughout the pandemic, animal protection charities also saw an increase in donations, which held up well following the bushfire support of 2019/20. Giving to culture and arts, the environment and religious charities also proved to be strong over the last 12 months.

John McLeod, co-founder of JBWere's Philanthropic Services, acknowledged that 2020 was an extraordinary challenging year for many charitable organisations, with the COVID-19 pandemic bringing with it a dramatic drop in charitable giving across the country.

"Our previous report highlighted an unprecedented fall in giving after the 2019/20 bushfire support, caused mainly by COVID and the inability to hold fundraising events. It's fantastic to see that giving is back on the rise with the recovery seen throughout 2021 expected to continue through the new year."

"The recovery seen to date suggests that totals in 2022 should again reach the previous high seen in 2019," said Mr McLeod.

Mark Slater, CEO of Animal Welfare League (AWL) NSW said, "Animal Welfare League NSW relies heavily on the generosity of individuals, the community, and partnerships to carry out our work."

Mark Slater, CEO of Animal Welfare League (AWL)

"2020 was a difficult time for not only us, but many charities across Australia - the uplift in giving we're continuing to see as Aussies open their hearts and wallets will help us continue to fulfil our purpose.

"The findings of this report are an accurate representation of what we are experiencing at AWL NSW. We are now working on our medium and long-term strategy plans for our organisation, and basic to this process is the invaluable data and information we refer to within the JBWere NAB Charitable Giving Index," said Mr Slater.

The report also shows that Tasmania and the ACT are the only States/Territories back at pre-pandemic level for donations, while South Australia and Western Australia are lagging in their giving recovery. Meanwhile, donations in regional Australia have seen a significant increase, closing the gap on giving in metro areas in 2021.

Feature image above: Mark Slater, CEO of Animal Welfare League (AWL) NSW

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 22:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 17 565 M 12 598 M 12 598 M
Net income 2022 6 397 M 4 588 M 4 588 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 4,87%
Capitalization 92 068 M 66 336 M 66 036 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,03x
Nbr of Employees 32 741
Free-Float -
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 28,32 AUD
Average target price 30,30 AUD
Spread / Average Target 6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group CEO, Managing Director & Director
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Group Executive-Technology & Enterprise Operations
Leslie Durno Matheson Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED-1.80%66 336
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-8.38%427 130
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.83%362 856
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.82%252 294
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.38%209 056
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.63%208 551