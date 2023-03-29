NESTLE NIGERIA : CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT 2022

(Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)
FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
Section A: Introduction
Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasingentities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainablebusiness operations.
The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the"Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.
This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how theyhave (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.
This form seeks to assess the company's level ofcompliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.
Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:
i. Every line item and indicator must be completed.
ii.Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No"where you are yet to apply the principle.
iii. An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.
Investor Relations Contact Person (E-mail and Phone No.)
Shareholders.enquiries@ng.nestle.com01-2715700
Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant
Nigerian Exchange Group Convention on Business Integrity for 2021
Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant
KPMG Advisory Servicesfor 2021
Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings 1. Board Details:
S/No.
Names of Board Members
Designation
(Chairman, MD, INED, NED, ED)
Gender
Date First Appointed/ Elected
Remark
1
Mr. David Ifezulike
Chairman
Male
22 December, 2000
Nigerian
2
Mr. Wassim Elhusseini
MD
Male
1 September, 2020
Lebanese
3
Mr. Jagdish Singla
ED
Male
1 January, 2018
Indian
4
Mr. Mauricio Alarcón
NED
Male
1 October, 2016
Mexican
5
Mr. Ricardo Chavez
NED
Male
1 February, 2017
Mexican
6
Mr. Gbenga Oyebode
INED
Male
24 February, 2014
Nigerian
7
Ms. Juliet Ehimuan
INED
Female
24 February, 2020
Nigerian
8
Mrs. Adebisi Lamikanra
INED
Female
1 August, 2021
Nigerian
9
Mr. Ibukun-Olu Ipinmoye
ED
Male
1 August, 2021
Nigerian
10
Mr. Sarmad Saleem
ED
Male
1 June, 2022
Pakistani
2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:
S/No.
Names of Board Members
No. of Board Meetings Held in the
Reporting Year
No. of Board Meetings Attended in the Reporting
Year
Membership of Board Committees
Designation (Member or Chairman)
Number of Committee Meetings Held in the Reporting Year
Number of Committee Meetings Attended in the Reporting Year
1
Mr. David Ifezulike
4
4
None
Chairman of the Board
He is not a member of any Committee
None
2
Mr. Wassim Elhusseini
4
3
None
-
-
-
3
Mr. Jagdish Singla
4
1 (being the only meeting held while he was a member of the Board)
None
-
-
-
4
Mr. Mauricio Alarcón
4
3
Nomination, Governance and Remuneration Committee
Chairman with effect from 1 Sept. 2020
3
3
5
Mr. Ricardo Chavez
4
4
Nomination, Governance and Remuneration Committee
Member
3
3
6
Mr. Gbenga Oyebode
4
4
Nomination, Governance and Remuneration Committee
Member
3
3
Audit and Risk Management Committee
Chairman
4
4
Statutory Audit Committee
Member
4
4
7
Ms. Juliet Ehimuan
4
3
Audit and Risk Management Committee
Member
4
3
8
Mrs. Adebisi Lamikanra
4
4
Audit and Risk Management Committee
Member
4
4
Statutory Audit Committee
Member
4
4
9
Mr. Ibukun-Olu Ipinmoye
4
4
-
-
-
-
10
Mr. Sarmad Saleem
4
3 (being the total number of meetings held since his appointment)
-
Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company
1. Senior Management:
-
-
-
S/No.
Names
Position Held
Gender
1
Wassim Elhusseini
Managing Director
Male
2
Sarmad Saleem
Finance and Control Director
Male
3
Shakiru Lawal
Head, Human Resources
Male
4
Khaled Ramadan
Commercial Manager
Male
5
Ibukun Ipinmoye
Factory Manager, Agbara
Male
6
Gbenga Oladunjoye
Factory Manager, Flowergate
Male
7
Kasum Diabate
Head, Supply Chain
Male
8
Bode Ayeku
Company Secretary/Legal Adviser
Male
9
Kemi Ajasa
Regulatory and Scientific Affairs Manager
Female
10
Victoria Uwadoka
Corporate Communications & Public Affairs Manager
Female
11
Joy Abdullahi-Johnson
Category and Marketing Manager, Waters
Female
12
Palm-Zakari-Adamou,Rahamatou
Category Manager, Culinary
Female
13
Jean-Pierre Duplan
Category Manager, Coffee
Male
14
Ibraheem Awelenje
Marketing Services Manager
Male
15
Ifeanyi Orabuche
Category Manager, Diary
Female
16
Ayodele Ayeokere
Factory Manager, Abaji
Male
17
Opeyemi Iwaloye
National Sales Manager, Waters
Male
18
Funmilayo Osineye
Business Manager, Nestle Professional
Female
19
Olutayo Olatunji
Category Manager, Beverages
Male
20
Cyrille Kemgne
Category Manager, Nutrition
Male
Section E-Application
Principles
Reporting Questions
Explanation on application or deviation
Part A - Board of Directors and Officers of the Board
Principle 1: Role of the Board
"A successful Companyheaded by an effective Board which is responsible for providing entrepreneurial and strategic leadership as well as promoting ethical culture and responsible corporate citizenship. As a link between stakeholders and the Company, the Board is to exercise oversight and control to ensure that management acts in the best interest of the shareholders and other stakeholders while sustaining the prosperity of theCompany"
is
i) Does the Board have an approved Charter which sets out its responsibilities and terms of reference?Yes/No
If yes, when was it last reviewed?
YES, the Board has an approved Charter detailing the responsibilities of the Board and contains the corporate governance policies and practices. The Charter helps the Board in providing overall strategic leadership to the Company. It also guides in the Board's oversight function, effective stakeholder management and growth of the Company.
The Charter was last reviewed on 25 February 2021
Principle 2: Board Structure and Composition
"The effective discharge ofthe responsibilities of the Board and its committees is assured by an appropriate balance of skills and diversity (including experience and gender) without compromising competence,independence and integrity "
i) What are the qualifications and experiences of the directors?
The Directors are appointed to ensure an appropriate balance of skills, qualifications and experiences. The Directors hold qualifications in various areas including finance & accounting, strategy, law, corporate governance, marketing, information technology and general management. Their experiences are also diverse and include experience in the consumer goods industry within emerging and developed markets, management and strategic direction positions.
ii) Does the company have a Board-approved diversity policy?Yes/No
If yes, to what extent have the diversity targets been achieved?
The Board ensures diversity in knowledge skills, experience, age, culture and gender, geared towards promoting better decision-making and effective governance.
The Company has been able to achieve the diversity targets to a large extent as may be deduced from the profiles of the Directors.
iii) Are there directors holding concurrent directorships?Yes/No
If yes, state names of the directors and the companies?
No. There are no directors holding concurrent directorships on the Board.
iv) Is the MD/CEO or an Executive Director a chair of any Board Committee?Yes/No
If yes, provide the names of the Committees.
No. The MD/CEO and the ED do not chair any Board Committee. All Board Committees are headed by Non-Executive Directors in line with good corporate governance practices.
Principle 3: Chairman
"The Chairman is responsiblefor providing overall leadership of the Company and the Board, and eliciting the constructive participation of all Directors to facilitate effective direction of theBoard"
i) Is the Chairman a member or chair of any of the
Board Committees? Yes/no
If yes, list them.
No. The Chairman is neither a member of any of the Board Committees nor a Chair of the Board Committees in line with good corporate governance practices.
ii)At which Committee meeting(s) was the Chairman in attendance during the period under review?
The Chairman was not in attendance at any Board Committee meetings during the period under review butwas briefed at the next Board of Directors' meeting with a summary of the Committee meetings.
iii) Is the Chairman an INED or a NED?
The Chairman is a Non-Executive Director.
iv) Is the Chairman a former MD/CEO or ED of the
Company?Yes/No
If yes, when did his/her tenure as MD end?
Yes. The Chairman is a former ED (Industrial Development) of the Company. His tenure as an ED ended when he retired on 21 October 2006.
No. There are no directors holding concurrent directorships
5
