NESTLE NIGERIA : CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT 2022

FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA

(Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)

FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section A: Introduction

Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.

The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.

This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.

This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.

Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:

i. Every line item and indicator must be completed.

ii. Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No" where you are yet to apply the principle.

iii. An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.

iv. Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.

Section B - General Information

S/No. Items Details i. Company Name Nestlé Nigeria Plc ii. Date of Incorporation 25 September 1969 iii. RC Number RC 6540 iv. License Number - v. Company Physical Address 22-24 Industrial Avenue, Ilupeju, Lagos vi. Company Website Address https://www.nestle-cwa.com/en/investors/nigeria vii. Financial Year End 31 December 2022 viii. Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company? Yes/No If yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding Company Yes, Nestlé S.A. Switzerland ix. Name and Address of Company Secretary Mr. Bode Ayeku Nestlé Nigeria Plc, 22/24 Industrial Avenue, Ilupeju, Lagos x. Name and Address of External Auditor(s) Ernst & Young 10th and 13th Floor, UBA House, 57 Marina, Lagos xi. Name and Address of Registrar(s) Greenwich SolutionsRegistrarsandData 274 Murtala Muhammed Alagomeji, Yaba, LagosWay, xii. Investor Relations Contact Person (E-mail and Phone No.) Shareholders.enquiries@ng.nestle.com 01-2715700 xiii. Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant Nigerian Exchange Group Convention on Business Integrity for 2021 & xiv. Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant KPMG Advisory Services for 2021

Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings 1. Board Details:

S/No. Names of Board Members Designation (Chairman, MD, INED, NED, ED) Gender Date First Appointed/ Elected Remark 1 Mr. David Ifezulike Chairman Male 22 December, 2000 Nigerian 2 Mr. Wassim Elhusseini MD Male 1 September, 2020 Lebanese 3 Mr. Jagdish Singla ED Male 1 January, 2018 Indian 4 Mr. Mauricio Alarcón NED Male 1 October, 2016 Mexican 5 Mr. Ricardo Chavez NED Male 1 February, 2017 Mexican 6 Mr. Gbenga Oyebode INED Male 24 February, 2014 Nigerian 7 Ms. Juliet Ehimuan INED Female 24 February, 2020 Nigerian 8 Mrs. Adebisi Lamikanra INED Female 1 August, 2021 Nigerian 9 Mr. Ibukun-Olu Ipinmoye ED Male 1 August, 2021 Nigerian 10 Mr. Sarmad Saleem ED Male 1 June, 2022 Pakistani

2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:

S/No. Names of Board Members No. of Board Meetings Held in the Reporting Year No. of Board Meetings Attended in the Reporting Year Membership of Board Committees Designation (Member or Chairman) Number of Committee Meetings Held in the Reporting Year Number of Committee Meetings Attended in the Reporting Year 1 Mr. David Ifezulike 4 4 None Chairman of the Board He is not a member of any Committee None 2 Mr. Wassim Elhusseini 4 3 None - - - 3 Mr. Jagdish Singla 4 1 (being the only meeting held while he was a member of the Board) None - - - 4 Mr. Mauricio Alarcón 4 3 Nomination, Governance and Remuneration Committee Chairman with effect from 1 Sept. 2020 3 3 5 Mr. Ricardo Chavez 4 4 Nomination, Governance and Remuneration Committee Member 3 3 6 Mr. Gbenga Oyebode 4 4 Nomination, Governance and Remuneration Committee Member 3 3 Audit and Risk Management Committee Chairman 4 4 Statutory Audit Committee Member 4 4 7 Ms. Juliet Ehimuan 4 3 Audit and Risk Management Committee Member 4 3 8 Mrs. Adebisi Lamikanra 4 4 Audit and Risk Management Committee Member 4 4 Statutory Audit Committee Member 4 4 9 Mr. Ibukun-Olu Ipinmoye 4 4 - - - -

Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company

1. Senior Management:

S/No. Names Position Held Gender 1 Wassim Elhusseini Managing Director Male 2 Sarmad Saleem Finance and Control Director Male 3 Shakiru Lawal Head, Human Resources Male 4 Khaled Ramadan Commercial Manager Male 5 Ibukun Ipinmoye Factory Manager, Agbara Male 6 Gbenga Oladunjoye Factory Manager, Flowergate Male 7 Kasum Diabate Head, Supply Chain Male 8 Bode Ayeku Company Secretary/Legal Adviser Male 9 Kemi Ajasa Regulatory and Scientific Affairs Manager Female 10 Victoria Uwadoka Corporate Communications & Public Affairs Manager Female 11 Joy Abdullahi-Johnson Category and Marketing Manager, Waters Female 12 Palm-Zakari-Adamou,Rahamatou Category Manager, Culinary Female 13 Jean-Pierre Duplan Category Manager, Coffee Male 14 Ibraheem Awelenje Marketing Services Manager Male 15 Ifeanyi Orabuche Category Manager, Diary Female 16 Ayodele Ayeokere Factory Manager, Abaji Male 17 Opeyemi Iwaloye National Sales Manager, Waters Male 18 Funmilayo Osineye Business Manager, Nestle Professional Female 19 Olutayo Olatunji Category Manager, Beverages Male 20 Cyrille Kemgne Category Manager, Nutrition Male

Section E - Application

Principles Reporting Questions Explanation on application or deviation Part A - Board of Directors and Officers of the Board Principle 1: Role of the Board "A successful Company headed by an effective Board which is responsible for providing entrepreneurial and strategic leadership as well as promoting ethical culture and responsible corporate citizenship. As a link between stakeholders and the Company, the Board is to exercise oversight and control to ensure that management acts in the best interest of the shareholders and other stakeholders while sustaining the prosperity of the Company" is i) Does the Board have an approved Charter which sets out its responsibilities and terms of reference? Yes/No If yes, when was it last reviewed? YES, the Board has an approved Charter detailing the responsibilities of the Board and contains the corporate governance policies and practices. The Charter helps the Board in providing overall strategic leadership to the Company. It also guides in the Board's oversight function, effective stakeholder management and growth of the Company. The Charter was last reviewed on 25 February 2021 Principle 2: Board Structure and Composition "The effective discharge of the responsibilities of the Board and its committees is assured by an appropriate balance of skills and diversity (including experience and gender) without compromising competence, independence and integrity " i) What are the qualifications and experiences of the directors? The Directors are appointed to ensure an appropriate balance of skills, qualifications and experiences. The Directors hold qualifications in various areas including finance & accounting, strategy, law, corporate governance, marketing, information technology and general management. Their experiences are also diverse and include experience in the consumer goods industry within emerging and developed markets, management and strategic direction positions. ii) Does the company have a Board-approved diversity policy? Yes/No If yes, to what extent have the diversity targets been achieved? The Board ensures diversity in knowledge skills, experience, age, culture and gender, geared towards promoting better decision-making and effective governance. The Company has been able to achieve the diversity targets to a large extent as may be deduced from the profiles of the Directors. iii) Are there directors holding concurrent directorships? Yes/No If yes, state names of the directors and the companies? No. There are no directors holding concurrent directorships on the Board. iv) Is the MD/CEO or an Executive Director a chair of any Board Committee? Yes/No If yes, provide the names of the Committees. No. The MD/CEO and the ED do not chair any Board Committee. All Board Committees are headed by Non-Executive Directors in line with good corporate governance practices. Principle 3: Chairman "The Chairman is responsible for providing overall leadership of the Company and the Board, and eliciting the constructive participation of all Directors to facilitate effective direction of the Board" i) Is the Chairman a member or chair of any of the Board Committees? Yes/no If yes, list them. No. The Chairman is neither a member of any of the Board Committees nor a Chair of the Board Committees in line with good corporate governance practices. ii)At which Committee meeting(s) was the Chairman in attendance during the period under review? The Chairman was not in attendance at any Board Committee meetings during the period under review but was briefed at the next Board of Directors' meeting with a summary of the Committee meetings. iii) Is the Chairman an INED or a NED? The Chairman is a Non-Executive Director. iv) Is the Chairman a former MD/CEO or ED of the Company? Yes/No If yes, when did his/her tenure as MD end? Yes. The Chairman is a former ED (Industrial Development) of the Company. His tenure as an ED ended when he retired on 21 October 2006.

5