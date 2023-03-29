Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Nestlé Nigeria Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NESTLE   NGNESTLE0006

NESTLÉ NIGERIA PLC

(NESTLE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
1080.30 NGN    0.00%
03:25pNestle Nigeria : Corporate governance report 2022
PU
03/03Nestle Nigeria : 2022 sustainability report of nestle nigeria plc
PU
03/03Nestle Nigeria : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NESTLE NIGERIA : CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT 2022

03/29/2023 | 03:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA

(Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)

FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section A: Introduction

Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.

The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.

This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.

This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.

Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:

  • i. Every line item and indicator must be completed.

  • ii. Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No" where you are yet to apply the principle.

  • iii. An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.

  • iv. Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.

Section B - General Information

S/No.

Items

Details

i.

Company Name

Nestlé Nigeria Plc

ii.

Date of Incorporation

25 September 1969

iii.

RC Number

RC 6540

iv.

License Number

-

v.

Company Physical Address

22-24 Industrial Avenue, Ilupeju, Lagos

vi.

Company Website Address

https://www.nestle-cwa.com/en/investors/nigeria

vii.

Financial Year End

31 December 2022

viii.

Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company? Yes/No

If yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding Company

Yes, Nestlé S.A. Switzerland

ix.

Name and Address of Company Secretary

Mr. Bode Ayeku

Nestlé Nigeria Plc, 22/24 Industrial Avenue, Ilupeju, Lagos

x.

Name and Address of External Auditor(s)

Ernst & Young

10th and 13th Floor, UBA House, 57 Marina, Lagos

xi.

Name and Address of Registrar(s)

Greenwich SolutionsRegistrarsandData

274 Murtala Muhammed Alagomeji, Yaba, LagosWay,

xii.

Investor Relations Contact Person (E-mail and Phone No.)

Shareholders.enquiries@ng.nestle.com 01-2715700

xiii.

Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant

Nigerian Exchange Group Convention on Business Integrity for 2021

&

xiv.

Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant

KPMG Advisory Services for 2021

Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings 1. Board Details:

S/No.

Names of Board Members

Designation

(Chairman, MD, INED, NED, ED)

Gender

Date First Appointed/ Elected

Remark

1

Mr. David Ifezulike

Chairman

Male

22 December, 2000

Nigerian

2

Mr. Wassim Elhusseini

MD

Male

1 September, 2020

Lebanese

3

Mr. Jagdish Singla

ED

Male

1 January, 2018

Indian

4

Mr. Mauricio Alarcón

NED

Male

1 October, 2016

Mexican

5

Mr. Ricardo Chavez

NED

Male

1 February, 2017

Mexican

6

Mr. Gbenga Oyebode

INED

Male

24 February, 2014

Nigerian

7

Ms. Juliet Ehimuan

INED

Female

24 February, 2020

Nigerian

8

Mrs. Adebisi Lamikanra

INED

Female

1 August, 2021

Nigerian

9

Mr. Ibukun-Olu Ipinmoye

ED

Male

1 August, 2021

Nigerian

10

Mr. Sarmad Saleem

ED

Male

1 June, 2022

Pakistani

2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:

S/No.

Names of Board Members

No. of Board Meetings Held in the

Reporting Year

No. of Board Meetings Attended in the Reporting

Year

Membership of Board Committees

Designation (Member or Chairman)

Number of Committee Meetings Held in the Reporting Year

Number of Committee Meetings Attended in the Reporting Year

1

Mr. David Ifezulike

4

4

None

Chairman of the Board

He is not a member of any Committee

None

2

Mr. Wassim Elhusseini

4

3

None

-

-

-

3

Mr. Jagdish Singla

4

1 (being the only meeting held while he was a member of the Board)

None

-

-

-

4

Mr. Mauricio Alarcón

4

3

Nomination, Governance and Remuneration Committee

Chairman with effect from 1 Sept. 2020

3

3

5

Mr. Ricardo Chavez

4

4

Nomination, Governance and Remuneration Committee

Member

3

3

6

Mr. Gbenga Oyebode

4

4

Nomination, Governance and Remuneration Committee

Member

3

3

Audit and Risk Management Committee

Chairman

4

4

Statutory Audit Committee

Member

4

4

7

Ms. Juliet Ehimuan

4

3

Audit and Risk Management Committee

Member

4

3

8

Mrs. Adebisi Lamikanra

4

4

Audit and Risk Management Committee

Member

4

4

Statutory Audit Committee

Member

4

4

9

Mr. Ibukun-Olu Ipinmoye

4

4

-

-

-

-

10

Mr. Sarmad Saleem

4

3 (being the total number of meetings held since his appointment)

-

Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company

1. Senior Management:

-

-

-

S/No.

Names

Position Held

Gender

1

Wassim Elhusseini

Managing Director

Male

2

Sarmad Saleem

Finance and Control Director

Male

3

Shakiru Lawal

Head, Human Resources

Male

4

Khaled Ramadan

Commercial Manager

Male

5

Ibukun Ipinmoye

Factory Manager, Agbara

Male

6

Gbenga Oladunjoye

Factory Manager, Flowergate

Male

7

Kasum Diabate

Head, Supply Chain

Male

8

Bode Ayeku

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser

Male

9

Kemi Ajasa

Regulatory and Scientific Affairs Manager

Female

10

Victoria Uwadoka

Corporate Communications & Public Affairs Manager

Female

11

Joy Abdullahi-Johnson

Category and Marketing Manager, Waters

Female

12

Palm-Zakari-Adamou,Rahamatou

Category Manager, Culinary

Female

13

Jean-Pierre Duplan

Category Manager, Coffee

Male

14

Ibraheem Awelenje

Marketing Services Manager

Male

15

Ifeanyi Orabuche

Category Manager, Diary

Female

16

Ayodele Ayeokere

Factory Manager, Abaji

Male

17

Opeyemi Iwaloye

National Sales Manager, Waters

Male

18

Funmilayo Osineye

Business Manager, Nestle Professional

Female

19

Olutayo Olatunji

Category Manager, Beverages

Male

20

Cyrille Kemgne

Category Manager, Nutrition

Male

Section E - Application

Principles

Reporting Questions

Explanation on application or deviation

Part A - Board of Directors and Officers of the Board

Principle 1: Role of the Board

"A successful Company headed by an effective Board which is responsible for providing entrepreneurial and strategic leadership as well as promoting ethical culture and responsible corporate citizenship. As a link between stakeholders and the Company, the Board is to exercise oversight and control to ensure that management acts in the best interest of the shareholders and other stakeholders while sustaining the prosperity of the Company"

is

i) Does the Board have an approved Charter which sets out its responsibilities and terms of reference? Yes/No

If yes, when was it last reviewed?

YES, the Board has an approved Charter detailing the responsibilities of the Board and contains the corporate governance policies and practices. The Charter helps the Board in providing overall strategic leadership to the Company. It also guides in the Board's oversight function, effective stakeholder management and growth of the Company.

The Charter was last reviewed on 25 February 2021

Principle 2: Board Structure and Composition

"The effective discharge of the responsibilities of the Board and its committees is assured by an appropriate balance of skills and diversity (including experience and gender) without compromising competence, independence and integrity "

i) What are the qualifications and experiences of the directors?

The Directors are appointed to ensure an appropriate balance of skills, qualifications and experiences. The Directors hold qualifications in various areas including finance & accounting, strategy, law, corporate governance, marketing, information technology and general management. Their experiences are also diverse and include experience in the consumer goods industry within emerging and developed markets, management and strategic direction positions.

ii) Does the company have a Board-approved diversity policy? Yes/No

If yes, to what extent have the diversity targets been achieved?

The Board ensures diversity in knowledge skills, experience, age, culture and gender, geared towards promoting better decision-making and effective governance.

The Company has been able to achieve the diversity targets to a large extent as may be deduced from the profiles of the Directors.

iii) Are there directors holding concurrent directorships? Yes/No

If yes, state names of the directors and the companies?

No. There are no directors holding concurrent directorships on the Board.

iv) Is the MD/CEO or an Executive Director a chair of any Board Committee? Yes/No

If yes, provide the names of the Committees.

No. The MD/CEO and the ED do not chair any Board Committee. All Board Committees are headed by Non-Executive Directors in line with good corporate governance practices.

Principle 3: Chairman

"The Chairman is responsible for providing overall leadership of the Company and the Board, and eliciting the constructive participation of all Directors to facilitate effective direction of the Board"

i) Is the Chairman a member or chair of any of the

Board Committees? Yes/no

If yes, list them.

No. The Chairman is neither a member of any of the Board Committees nor a Chair of the Board Committees in line with good corporate governance practices.

ii)At which Committee meeting(s) was the Chairman in attendance during the period under review?

The Chairman was not in attendance at any Board Committee meetings during the period under review but was briefed at the next Board of Directors' meeting with a summary of the Committee meetings.

iii) Is the Chairman an INED or a NED?

The Chairman is a Non-Executive Director.

iv) Is the Chairman a former MD/CEO or ED of the

Company? Yes/No

If yes, when did his/her tenure as MD end?

Yes. The Chairman is a former ED (Industrial Development) of the Company. His tenure as an ED ended when he retired on 21 October 2006.

No. There are no directors holding concurrent directorships

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nestlé Nigeria plc published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 19:24:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NESTLÉ NIGERIA PLC
03:25pNestle Nigeria : Corporate governance report 2022
PU
03/03Nestle Nigeria : 2022 sustainability report of nestle nigeria plc
PU
03/03Nestle Nigeria : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
02/28Nestle Nigeria : Sustainability report
PU
02/28Nestle Nigeria : Audited financial statement for year ended 31 december 2022
PU
02/28Nestlé Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
2022Nestlé Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
2022Nestlé Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
2022Nestle Nigeria : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2022Nestlé Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 498 B 1 083 M 1 083 M
Net income 2023 53 766 M 117 M 117 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,8x
Yield 2023 6,63%
Capitalization 856 B 1 862 M 1 862 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,72x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 2 320
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart NESTLÉ NIGERIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Nestlé Nigeria Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ NIGERIA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 080,30 NGN
Average target price 1 580,37 NGN
Spread / Average Target 46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wassim Elhusseini Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
David Ifezulike Chairman
Jean-Pierre Dawance Head-Technical
Juliet Ehimuan Independent Non-Executive Director
Adebisi Lamikanra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NESTLÉ NIGERIA PLC-1.79%1 860
NESTLÉ S.A.2.91%319 761
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.41%94 873
THE HERSHEY COMPANY8.35%51 601
GENERAL MILLS, INC.1.23%49 790
KRAFT HEINZ-5.70%47 104
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer