According to the report, Murdoch's office said he planned to marry his girlfriend, Elena Zhukova, 67, a retired molecular biologist that he started dating in the summer.
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|26.14 USD
|+0.42%
|-2.75%
|+6.48%
|11:10pm
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+6.48%
|15.07B
|-11.55%
|7.06B
|+3.93%
|569M
|+14.98%
|520M
|-1.20%
|268M
|+0.55%
|266M
|-3.37%
|191M
|+5.85%
|173M
|-14.77%
|118M
|-10.14%
|97.5M