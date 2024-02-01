BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEWT), announced today that it has published its ‘2024 Newtek Advantage™ Guide to Success’, which is available to investors, existing clients, and prospective new clients on the Company’s website through the following link: 2024 Newtek Advantage Guide to Success. The 2024 Newtek Advantage Guide to Success is a Newtek-created and published document that the Company believes can provide independent business owners with a greater path to succeed in their business endeavors in 2024 and also displays how NewtekOne can help them increase their revenues, reduce their expenses, and improve their productivity.



Barry Sloane, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “We are proud to produce and publish this incredible document as a guide to the over 30 million independent business owners (according to SBA statistics) across all 50 states that may need assistance growing their business in a less risky and more profitable manner during these challenging times. Over the course of 25 years, since its inception, NewtekOne has and intends to continue to develop valuable institutional knowledge and data regarding business owners’ needs and desires, to enable business owners to achieve higher levels of success and serve their communities. The acquisition of Newtek Bank, N.A. and the development of the ‘Newtek Advantage™’ are some of the topics that are featured in this Guide to Success targeted to our customers demographic. Please visit our website, and view and download your complimentary copy.”

About NewtekOne, Inc.

NewtekOne®, Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries, (collectively, “NewtekOne”), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to the small- and medium-sized business (“SMB”) market. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to SMB relationships across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne’s and its subsidiaries’ business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting), eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions.



Newtek®, NewtekOne®, Newtek Bank®, National Association, Your Business Solutions Company® and One Solution for All Your Business Needs® are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.

