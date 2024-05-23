Atlante's ultra-fast charging stations, designed by Bertone Design, equipped with solar panels and energy storage systems, will soon arrive on Italian highways to serve electric mobility

Regulatory News:

Atlante, the company of NHOA Group (Paris:NHOA) dedicated to electric vehicles fast and ultra-fast charging network, has won the first tender in Italy for the design, construction, and management of over 90 ultra-fast charging points for electric vehicles (EV) for Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI).

The charging points will be located in 8 service areas along the highways managed by ASPI and will feature the exclusive design by the international firm Bertone Design, as well as the presence of solar panels and energy storage systems. This award represents an absolute innovation in Italy, where Atlante is the first independent operator to install its charging stations on the ASPI highway network, continuing the path towards widespread electrification on the entire Italian road infrastructure.

Atlante's charging stations, equipped with ultra-fast charging points up to 400kW, will allow electric vehicles to recharge in a few minutes and will be uniformly distributed throughout the national territory, particularly in service areas in Lombardy, Veneto, Tuscany, Campania, and Apulia.

All Atlante stations will be equipped with photovoltaic panels covering the charging station, combined with storage systems for better management of the solar energy produced on-site. This forward-thinking decision allows Atlante to continue providing an optimal charging experience while offering a charging experience powered by 100% renewable energy.

Atlante stations will be recognizable thanks to the iconic canopy designed by Bertone Design and will integrate various technological solutions, including: a system for detecting unauthorized parking of internal combustion engine vehicles, intelligent lighting and signage, and Wi-Fi connection. There will also be digital information totems and a 24-hour video surveillance system.

"Our mission is to contribute to achieving zero-emission mobility in Italy, France, Spain, and Portugal. This award represents a further step after the 87 fast and ultra-fast charging points on the French highways for VINCI Autoroutes and consolidates Atlante's position as main independent operator in Southern Europe in the development and management of fast and ultra-fast charging networks on highway infrastructures", commented Stefano Terranova, CEO of Atlante.

"Increasing charging stations on Italian highways is a concrete response to concerns about the compatibility of electric vehicles with long-distance travel. Making charging simple and ultra-fast even on highways simplifies the transition to electric mobility, thus contributing to a more sustainable future. These new ultra-fast stations increase Atlante's presence in strategic Italian infrastructures, from major airports to ring roads and major highways, allowing Atlante customers to recharge throughout the national territory without further worries", stated Gabriele Tuccillo, CEO of Atlante Italia.

Atlante's charging stations will be accessible 24/7, even to people with reduced mobility, equipped with POS terminals for payment with bank cards, usable by all electric vehicles, and compatible with every charging standard and electric mobility service provider.

