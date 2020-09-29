Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nikola Corporation    NKLA

NIKOLA CORPORATION

(NKLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nikola : GM 'continuing discussions' with Nikola on alliance deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 11:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Nikola's logo is pictured at an event held to present CNH's new full-electric and Hydrogen fuel-cell battery trucks in partnership with U.S. Nikola event in Turin

General Motors Co and Nikola Corp have not finalized their deal to jointly build electric pickup trucks and hydrogen fuel cell tractor-trailers, one day ahead of the date targeted, and are continuing discussions, GM said on Tuesday.

"Our transaction with Nikola has not closed," GM spokeswoman Juli Huston-Rough said in a statement. "We are continuing our discussions with Nikola and will provide further updates when appropriate or required."

Huston-Rough declined to comment further when asked if GM was renegotiating any terms of the deal. A Nikola spokeswoman did not have an immediate comment.

When the deal was announced, Nikola said it expected it to close before Sept. 30, adding either side could terminate the agreement if it wasn't finalized by Dec. 3.

The alliance, announced Sept. 8, included plans for GM to receive an 11% stake in Nikola then worth about $2 billion and payments up to $700 million for building the startup's Badger pickup.

With Nikola shares now trading below $19 a share, GM's potential stake is worth less than half the initial value.

In return, GM agreed to supply Nikola with electric batteries, a chassis architecture and a factory to build the Badger pickup, as well as GM's fuel cell system for Nikola's planned heavy trucks.

As part of the deal, GM also would keep 80% of EV regulatory credits generated by the Badger and have the right to buy the rest at market rates, which would help GM offset sales of its gasoline-powered vehicles.

Short-seller Hindenburg Research then released a scathing report on Sept. 10 that called Nikola a "fraud" and said Nikola founder and then executive chairman, Trevor Milton, had made false claims about Nikola's proprietary technology.

Milton denied the allegations and Nikola threatened legal action while referring the matter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC and the U.S. Department of Justice have reportedly opened investigations into the matter, although neither has confirmed that to Reuters.

Milton, who owns 25% of Nikola, resigned on Sept. 21, citing a desire to not be a distraction. He was replaced by board member and former GM Vice Chairman Steve Girsky, whose firm VectoIQ took Nikola public earlier this year through a reverse merger.

Hindenburg previously said Milton's exit was "only the beginning of Nikola's unraveling" and warned GM to "carefully evaluate" the potential damage to its brand.

GM, instead, has said it would stand by the deal, which it said made strategic sense by giving the Detroit automaker scale to cut costs.

By Ben Klayman

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -1.49% 28.9658 Delayed Quote.-19.56%
NIKOLA CORPORATION -8.02% 17.88 Delayed Quote.87.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NIKOLA CORPORATION
11:33aNIKOLA : GM 'continuing discussions' with Nikola on alliance deal
RE
02:55aToyota's annual global electrified vehicles sales could reach 5.5 million by ..
RE
09/28HIG Capital-backed blank-check firm looks to raise $450 mln in U.S. IPO
RE
09/28NIKOLA : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Cl..
BU
09/26NIKOLA : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of I..
PR
09/26KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces A Securities Fraud Class Action F..
PR
09/25JOHNSON & JOHNSON, NIKE, ILLUMINA : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
09/25NIKOLA INVESTORS : November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Con..
BU
09/25IPO Market Parties Like It's 1999 -2-
DJ
09/24Wall Street closes up on tech rally despite mixed signs on economic rebound
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,14 M - -
Net income 2020 -385 M - -
Net cash 2020 549 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -18,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 314 M 7 314 M -
EV / Sales 2020 48 846x
EV / Sales 2021 82,4x
Nbr of Employees 256
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart NIKOLA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nikola Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKOLA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 37,00 $
Last Close Price 19,30 $
Spread / Highest target 309%
Spread / Average Target 91,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark A. Russell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trevor Milton Executive Chairman
Kim J. Brady Chief Financial Officer & Director
Dane Davis Chief Technology Officer
Isaac Sloan Chief Information Officer & Software Architect
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIKOLA CORPORATION87.02%7 314
TESLA, INC.403.43%392 478
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-6.94%190 074
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.58%84 975
DAIMLER AG-7.08%57 201
BMW AG-15.60%46 426
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group