  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Norsk Hydro ASA
  News
  Summary
    NHY   NO0005052605

NORSK HYDRO ASA

(NHY)
  Report
REFILE-MORNING BID-Main stage: earnings - sideshow: Fed

04/27/2021 | 03:03am EDT
(Removes extraneous word in para 2, fixes typo in para 11)

April 27 - A look at the day ahead from Julien Ponthus.

Three central bank meetings but it's the huge wave of corporate earnings that's grabbing all the attention.

Policy status quo is expected at the U.S. Federal Reserve which starts its two-day meeting today, while Japan's central bank made few waves as it maintained its massive stimulus and projected inflation would miss its 2% target for years .

Little news expected from Sweden's central bank either.

Meanwhile the earnings torrent so far vindicates the stock market bulls who are regularly accused of stampeding their way to record highs with no regard to the sustainability of the recovery.

Monday's Wall Street session saw the S&P 500 closing at uncharted highs and the Nasdaq confirming the end of an 11% correction as growth stocks made a swift comeback, boosted, must be said, by the retreat in Treasury yields.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield is at 1.57%, well below the 1.77% hit at the end of March.

The S&P 500 index is heading now for its moment of truth, with companies that constitute about 40% of its market capitalization reporting from Tuesday through Thursday.

The list for Tuesday includes Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, Starbucks and Visa. In Europe, it's the banking sector which is in focus, with HSBC, UBS and Swedbank posting profit gains.

At the time of writing, futures both on Wall Street and across Europe are flat as heavyweights continue to unveil Q1 results, from Swiss drugmaker Novartis, UK oil major BP and Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro.

Bitcoin meanwhile rose 1.4% to $54,823 boosted by reports JPMorgan may offer a managed Bitcoin fund, recouping some recent losses fuelled by a would-be capital gains tax in the United States.

Finally ripples from the collapsed Archegos fund are being felt -- UBS revealed it lost $774 million dealing with it while Japan's Nomura slipped to its biggest quarterly net loss since 2008, with a 245.7 billion yen ($2.3 billion) Archegos-linked hit.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

* China's industrial profits rise as upstream firms benefit from raw materials demand

* HSBC profit rises 79%; UBS Q1 profit up 14% ; * BP profit soars on strong oil, buybacks loom

*Electric carmaker Tesla Q1 revenues marginally beat expectations

* Auction of $62-billion of seven-year U.S. Treasuries

* U.S. consumer confidence

* US earnings: GE, Invesco, Alphabet, Microsoft, Ely Lilly, Hasbro, Texas Instruments, Starbucks, Visa, Jetblue Airways

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; editing by Sujata Rao)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.43% 2309.93 Delayed Quote.31.80%
BP PLC 2.61% 304.4705 Delayed Quote.16.39%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.15% 261.55 Delayed Quote.17.41%
NORSK HYDRO ASA -3.00% 54.3 Real-time Quote.40.54%
NOVARTIS AG 0.24% 80.62 Delayed Quote.-3.85%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -1.40% 115.92 Delayed Quote.9.89%
Financials
Sales 2021 150 B 18 036 M 18 036 M
Net income 2021 7 708 M 930 M 930 M
Net Debt 2021 5 982 M 722 M 722 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 3,21%
Capitalization 115 B 13 849 M 13 847 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 34 240
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart NORSK HYDRO ASA
Duration : Period :
Norsk Hydro ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORSK HYDRO ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 60,03 NOK
Last Close Price 56,02 NOK
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hilde Merete Aasheim President & Chief Executive Officer
Pål Kildemo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dag Mejdell Chairman
Jo de Vliegher Chief Information Officer
Anne-Lene Midseim Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORSK HYDRO ASA40.54%13 849
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED44.82%10 368
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED48.91%7 213
ALCOA CORPORATION59.65%6 470
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY11.54%5 526
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD47.49%4 108
