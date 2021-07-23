Log in
    NLOK   US6687711084

NORTONLIFELOCK INC.

(NLOK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/23 09:34:15 am
25.645 USD   -0.25%
FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : NortonLifeLock Inc.
DJ
09:03aNORTONLIFELOCK : to Deliver Security Enhanced, Always-Connected PCs with Lenovo
BU
09:03aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Avast plc
DJ
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc. : NortonLifeLock Inc.

07/23/2021 | 09:17am EDT
The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( ) 
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: NortonLifeLock Inc. 
23-Jul-2021 / 14:16 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
FORM 8.3 
 
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY 
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 
 
1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
(a) Full name of discloser:                                                                          The Vanguard 
                                                                                                     Group, Inc. 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): 
 
 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.  For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor 
and beneficiaries must be named. 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:              NortonLifeLock 
                                                                                                     Inc. 
 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of 
offeror/offeree: 
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 
                                                                                                     21 July 2021 
 For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any 
other party to the offer?                                                                            Yes, Avast plc 
 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any) 

                                                                                   USD 0.01 common 
Class of relevant security: 
 
 
 
 
                                                                                   Interests         Short positions 
 
                                                                                   Number     %      Number       % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                                   63,451,027 10.92% 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 
 
 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 
 
                                                                                   63,451,027 10.92% 
 TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options) 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1 (c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales 

                           Purchase/sale 
Class of relevant security               Number of securities Price per unit 
 
USD 0.01 common            Sale          11,436               25.59 USD 
USD 0.01 common            Purchase      29,500               25.59 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions 

                  Product       Nature of dealing 
Class of relevant description                                                            Number of reference  Price per 
security                        e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/  securities           unit 
                  e.g. CFD      reducing a long/short position

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 

                                                                                   Type 
Class of      Product          Writing,            Number of securities Exercise                       Option money 
relevant      description e.g. purchasing,         to which option      price per  e.g.         Expiry paid/ received 
security      call option      selling, varying    relates              unit       American,    date   per unit 
                               etc.                                                European 
                                                                                   etc.

(ii) Exercise 

Class of relevant         Product description Exercising/ exercised 
security                                      against                      Number of securities Exercise price per unit 
                          e.g. call option

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) 

                           Nature of dealing 
Class of relevant security                               Details Price per unit (if applicable) 
                           e.g. subscription, conversion

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the 
disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none"

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure 
and any other person relating to: 
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or 
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is 
referenced: 
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

(c) Attachments 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?  NO 
Date of disclosure:  23 July 20210 
Contact name:        Shawn Acker 
Telephone number:    001-610-669-8989

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: RET - NortonLifeLock Inc. 
TIDM: 
LEI Code:      5493002789CX3L0CJP65 
Sequence No.:  118386 
EQS News ID:   1221375 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221375&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2021 09:16 ET (13:16 GMT)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 797 M - -
Net income 2022 819 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 599 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 1,94%
Capitalization 14 944 M 14 944 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,27x
EV / Sales 2023 5,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart NORTONLIFELOCK INC.
Duration : Period :
NortonLifeLock Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTONLIFELOCK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 25,71 $
Average target price 27,30 $
Spread / Average Target 6,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent Pilette Chief Executive Officer & Director
Natalie M. Derse Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank Emmanuel Dangeard Chairman
Sameer Khera Chief Information Officer
Darren Shou Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTONLIFELOCK INC.23.72%15 647
ADOBE INC.24.71%277 846
TWILIO INC.19.80%65 707
AUTODESK, INC.-1.17%63 527
WORKDAY INC.-0.71%60 051
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.04%49 049